Times When Justin Bieber Got Involved In A Feud With His Fans; Read

Justin Bieber is one of the most popular music artists in the world. Since the release of his debut album My World 2.0, he has garnered a huge fan following. His fan base is also collectively called as Believers, and they are always seen showing love and support to the Baby singer. However, there have been instances when the artist has been quite impolite and disrespectful towards his fans. Read on to know more about the times when the singer was rude to his fans:

Top Justin Bieber feuds with his own fans

Justin Bieber denying hugs to his fans

Justin Bieber was once spotted at a mall, back in 2016, where some Believers quickly recognised him. One of them was a blond lady who asked Bieber for a hug, and he simply responded with a "No." It was one of the moments where JB was straight away rude to a fan. A video of the same was published on the internet by the fans.

He denies a selfie with a fan

Justin Bieber was once spotted by fans wearing a jacket with a hood, and a cap. A Lilliputian fan of the Candian singer saw him first and told him about how big a fan he is of the artist. But Bieber did not even look at the person and was instead seen clicking photos with other fans. He kept on asking him for a photo and told the singer repeatedly about how much he loves JB, but Bieber ignored him and went away.

Singer spits on his fans

According to the reports, Bieber was seen having a great time at the Toronto Hotel. He decided to have some fun and spat on his fans from his balcony. These fans were waiting to meet the artist, and instead of reciprocating his fans' love and support, he decided to mess with them.

Justin Bieber punches his fan

According to the reports, JB was seen in Spain, back in 2015, to promote his album Purpose. A fan tried to touch Justin Bieber as he was in a car, and in response, Bieber punched him in the face. Later, the fan, who was surprised by this action, realised that there was blood all over his lips. Some fans stated that the fan was asking for it.

