'Yehh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka' Written Update Feb 24: Aman And Roshni Feel Love For Each Other

Yehh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka is a television series that revolves around the love story of the emperor of the Jinns. In the last episode of the show, Roshni was seen getting physically assaulted by Malika's brother. Whereas, Aman came face to face with the new evil for the first time. Read on to know what happens next:

Yehh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka Written Updates for February 24, 2020

In the 95th episode of the show, Roshni pushes Malika's brother and hides in the washroom. There is a bell on the door, and Malika's bother thinks that the bellboy is here. But it is Aman, and he used his magic to break a bottle on Malika's brother's face. He then calmly walks towards him and overpowers him. Roshni opens the door but Aman has left, and instead, she finds Aman's friend, who puts her duppata back on her. He offers her some water and inquires about her wellbeing.

Malika is mad at Aman for beating her brother and threatens him that he may lose the ₹200 crores deal. Aman tells her to take her disgusting deal and her disgusting brother away from the hotel along with her disgusting behaviour. Roshni comes to Aman and tells him that she has done what he has asked her to do.

READ | Kangana Ranaut Leaves Netizens Amazed As Thalaivi's 'mirror Image'

Roshni tells Aman that he does not have to worry as Imran was there on time. She asks Aman for her cheque, and he says that Roshni will never stop running behind money. Roshni then visits her mother and gives her the medicines. Tabeezi comes to Roshni and asks her if she has seen a black cat, to which Roshni says that she has not come across such a thing yet.

READ | Kartik Aaryan Fans Are Queuing Up He Goes "Buy 1 Get 3"; Pic Inside

Aman's dadi asks him if he has found any match, talking about Parveen's condition, and Aman tells her that even if he is the Badshah of all the Jinns, he is helpless when it comes to life and death. Roshni finds out that Malika's deal with Aman has been cancelled. She then finds out that Aman had saved her, not Imran.

READ | Chris Hemsworth Is All Set To Visit India With His 'Extraction' Director Sam Hargrave

Mr Chotu wakes up in the emptiness and asks for help, as the narrator fairy says that she will try to help him. This is when Chotu sees a staircase out of nowhere. Roshni asks him about his deal with Malika, and he tells her that he has faced a loss in his personal life, and does not want the same to happen to him in his professional life. He then asks her if the files are stapled and she says yes, so he throws the file in the air, and the papers scatter everywhere. She and Aman then share a beautiful moment.

READ | Is Cole Sprouse Leaving Riverdale? Is Jughead Really Dead? Spoilers Ahead



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.