Disha Patani Underwent Extensive Training To Master Underwater Sequences For 'Malang'

Disha Patani will be seen in her next Malang alongside Aditya Roy Kapur. The film is an action-thriller-romance drama starring the two and for the same, they had to reportedly undergo extensive training and fitness exercises. Disha Patani especially had to train for several days to perfect her athletic yet steaming looks in the film.

The trailer of the Mohit Suri directorial saw interesting action scenes and nerve-wracking land, water as well as air stunts. In the trailer, both Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur are seen doing these stunts themselves. Disha not only underwent physique building exercises but had to learn the ATV Bike riding, water gliding as well as underwater breath-holding sessions for the film's scenes. There were experts who trained the actor for several days. According to multiple media reports, Disha Patani took two days to learn how to kiss underwater. Aditya Roy Kapur was also a part of the training which lasted for more than two days. Moreover, she had to learn to ride the ATV as well. According to reports, she mastered it within a day's time. They also indulged in some thrilling activities like sky diving with the help of experts. Disha Patani’s look in the trailer created quite a buzz and fans are waiting for the release of the film.

More about Malang

Malang is an upcoming Hindi language film and has been directed by Mohit Suri. The movie has been produced by Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Jay Shewakramani. Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur would be seen sharing the big screen for the first time. The movie is a romantic thriller, which will release on February 7, 2020.

