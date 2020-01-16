The Debate
Disha Patani And Aditya Roy Kapur Shine In 'Malang' Title Track, Netizens Impressed

Bollywood News

Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur shines in the new song Malang Title Track from upcoming romantic-thriller film. Read to know what audience say about the song.

Written By Shakir Khan | Mumbai | Updated On:
disha patani

The title track of the movie Malang was on Thursday released by the makers. Malang stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu. The soulful song is composed and sung by Ved Sharma. Read to know what audiences say about it.

Also Read | Disha Patani Is The Perfect Fit For Her Malang Character, Says Mohit Suri; Here's Why

Malang Title Track reactions

Also Read | Aditya Roy Kapur Underwent Extreme Makeover For Stunning Look In 'Malang'

Also Read | Disha Patani And Aditya Roy Kapur Praised In Malang's First Song 'Chal Ghar Chalen'

About Malang movie

Also Read | Aditya Roy Kapur Unleashes Beast Mode In The First Look From Malang; See Pic

Malang is jointly produced by Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Jay Shewakraman. It marks Mohit Suri's second collaboration with Aditya Roy Kapur after Aashiqui 2 and Kunal Kemmu after Kalyug. Anil Kapoor is said to be portraying a negative role in the film as a funny cop. Malang is scheduled to release on February 7, 2020.

 

 

