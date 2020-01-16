Disha Patani And Aditya Roy Kapur Shine In 'Malang' Title Track, Netizens Impressed

The title track of the movie Malang was on Thursday released by the makers. Malang stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu. The soulful song is composed and sung by Ved Sharma. Read to know what audiences say about it.

Also Read | Disha Patani Is The Perfect Fit For Her Malang Character, Says Mohit Suri; Here's Why

Malang Title Track reactions

https://t.co/xQIFw9vV9b#MalangTitleTrack

Best Song Of #Malang movie till now#AdityaRoyKapur is the best choice for movie @mohit11481

Waah maza aa gaya — Musafir (@MusafirsidB) January 16, 2020

Also Read | Aditya Roy Kapur Underwent Extreme Makeover For Stunning Look In 'Malang'

#MalangTitleTrack 🔥🔥 Easily the best I've heard in recent times — AKSHAY (@akshay14793) January 16, 2020

Also Read | Disha Patani And Aditya Roy Kapur Praised In Malang's First Song 'Chal Ghar Chalen'

Rahoon mein Malang Malang Malang #MalangTitleTrack @mohit11481 never disappoints with his film songs — Dr.Yash Patel (@YashPat28566716) January 16, 2020

Rahoon Main Malang Malang Malang😻#MalangTitleTrack — Jogii ☄ (@priyanshu04_) January 16, 2020

About Malang movie

Also Read | Aditya Roy Kapur Unleashes Beast Mode In The First Look From Malang; See Pic

Malang is jointly produced by Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Jay Shewakraman. It marks Mohit Suri's second collaboration with Aditya Roy Kapur after Aashiqui 2 and Kunal Kemmu after Kalyug. Anil Kapoor is said to be portraying a negative role in the film as a funny cop. Malang is scheduled to release on February 7, 2020.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.