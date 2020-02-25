Aditya Roy Kapur Spills The Beans On Wedding Rumours With Diva Dhawan

From being known as one of the chocolate boys of Bollywood to now sporting a rugged look for his recent release at the box office, Aditya Roy Kapur is hands down one of the heartthrobs of the Hindi film industry in contemporary times. The Malang actor's dating life has always been the talk of the town as Kapur likes to keep it private.

However, there are several reports surfacing about Aditya's newfound lady love Diva Dhawan and their plans on getting hitched this year. Recently in an interview with a leading daily, he addressed these wedding rumours.

Aditya opened up about getting married to with rumoured girlfriend Diva Dhawan

Recently, Aditya Roy Kapur sat down for an interview with an Indian leading daily wherein he was asked about rumours of him tying the knot with model Diva Dhawan this year. Aditya denied all the rumours and decided to give a cryptic answer to the question by stating that whether is he single or not is better off a mystery and might let it remain a mystery.

However, he cleared the air by addressing the rumours of him dating Diva Dhawan by stating that as far as she was concerned, he does not know how their meeting over dinner was taken out of context. He added that both of them have also brushed such rumours aside on several occasions.

He also said that his mother got concerned too after these rumours started surfacing. She had called him to get a clarification on it and Kapur cleared his mother's misunderstanding by letting her know that those were mere rumours and that he has been friends with Dhawan for a while, but there is nothing more to it.

As of now, Aditya Roy Kapur has struck down any reports about his wedding, but it will be interesting for his fans to see when will the Malang actor make his relationship official just like some of his contemporaries.

