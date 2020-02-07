Union Budget
'Malang' Review: Aditya-Disha Impress But Anil Kapoor Steals The Show, Say Fans

Bollywood News

'Malang' reviews are out. The film stars Aditya Roy Kapoor, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu. Read to know what the audience say about the film

malang review

Malang stars Aditya Roy Kapoor, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu in lead roles. The movie had created a buzz owing to its stellar star cast and chartbuster songs. Directed by Mohit Suri, the romantic action thriller film hit the theatres today, 7 February. Read to know what the audience has to say about the movie-

Also Read | Aditya Roy Kapur In 'Malang': Mohit Suri Reveals Why He Cast  'Aashiqui 2' Star

Malang audience reviews

Also Read | Five Reasons Why You Must Watch The Disha Patani And Aditya Roy Kapur Starrer 'Malang'

Also Read | Disha Patani And Aditya Roy Kapur Part Ways In Malang's New Song 'Phir Na Milen Kabhi'

Malang Trailer 

Also Read | Malang Movie Songs That You Should Listen; Chal Ghare Chalen And More

Malang has clashed with Shikara, Hacked and Hollywood film Birds of Prey in theatres.

 

 

