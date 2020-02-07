'Malang' Review: Aditya-Disha Impress But Anil Kapoor Steals The Show, Say Fans

Malang stars Aditya Roy Kapoor, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu in lead roles. The movie had created a buzz owing to its stellar star cast and chartbuster songs. Directed by Mohit Suri, the romantic action thriller film hit the theatres today, 7 February. Read to know what the audience has to say about the movie-
#MalangReview The movie unleashes a lot of madness - High Octane action, Big Drama, music is a joy, story is predictable. Good Climax. @kunalkemmu #adityaroykapoor @DishPatani 👍👍@mohit11481 #Malang 👍👍 read our review https://t.co/BfbzSSCXwb pic.twitter.com/QByIjagQnR— filmykeema (@filmykeema) February 7, 2020
Saw #Malang #MalangReview— Shreyas Todankar (@shreyasrocks) February 7, 2020
Suspense & Thriller lover, just go & watch,
Total Paisa Vasool Movie !
Resurrection of Aditya Roy Kapur - worked hard for it!
Brilliant Job by Kunal Khemu 💓
Disha Patani rocked with her performance
&
Champion Anil Kapoor !@kunalkemmu @DishPatani
#OneWordReview... #MalangReview: Smash Hit— TUSHAR KANTA DEO (@deo_kanta) February 7, 2020
Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐½
Amazing Film Good Storyline
Screenplay is Awesome#adityaroykapoor's Rocked And #DishaPatani🤗📢
💥💥💥💥💥💥💥
👩❤️💋👨👩❤️💋👨👩❤️💋👨👨❤️💋👨👨❤️💋👨👨❤️💋👨👨❤️💋👨@DishPatani @kunalkemmu @AnilKapoor @ElliAvrRam @LuvFilms @mohit11481 pic.twitter.com/vpU2K7ayiI
#Malangmoviereview: Madness Delivered!— Cinema Times (@cinemaatimes) February 7, 2020
Rating ⭐⭐⭐.1/2
Film #Malang Unleashes The Suspense With Massive Madness!
Perfectly directed by @mohit11481@AnilKapoor is Jhakaas! #adityaroykapoor is Wonderful @kunalkemmu is LIT! @DishPatani does a great job!#MalangReview pic.twitter.com/ibz0GzHemH
#MalangReview— Sailles Jaishankar (@imSaillu786) February 7, 2020
Tight movie with a brilliant second half.@AnilKapoor was the STANDOUT as far as I'm concerned , with equally great performances from Aditya Roy kapoor and @kunalkemmu - whose transition from good to bad was the best phase of the movie for me ❤️
1/2
#Malang movie review: A film with the perfect amount of romance, action, drama and thrill.— FilmyCurry (@FilmyCurry) February 6, 2020
Review https://t.co/JlmCAk2ey1, Rating ⭐⭐⭐1/2@AnilKapoor #AdityaRoyKapur @DishPatani @kunalkemmu@mohit11481 @luv_ranjan @gargankur @TSeries @MalangFilm pic.twitter.com/b6M184DxCE
#Malang movie is too good and basically it is a new generation cinematic adaptation with some emotions.#MalangReview #adityaroykapoor @DishPatani And @kunalkemmu in superb form but @AnilKapoor is #jhakhas.— Vikas Nishad (@avikasnishadd) February 7, 2020
#OneWordReview...#Malang: BRILLIANT.— Cinema200 (@Cinema200) February 7, 2020
Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐
A nail-biting thriller with enough twists & turns to keep you glued to your seats... Mohit Suri's best work to date... #Anil, #Aditya, #Disha, #Kunal in super form... At the BO, it will have a promising run... #MalangReview
Malang has clashed with Shikara, Hacked and Hollywood film Birds of Prey in theatres.
