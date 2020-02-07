'Malang' Review: Aditya-Disha Impress But Anil Kapoor Steals The Show, Say Fans

Malang stars Aditya Roy Kapoor, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu in lead roles. The movie had created a buzz owing to its stellar star cast and chartbuster songs. Directed by Mohit Suri, the romantic action thriller film hit the theatres today, 7 February. Read to know what the audience has to say about the movie-

Malang audience reviews

Saw #Malang #MalangReview

Suspense & Thriller lover, just go & watch,

Total Paisa Vasool Movie !



Resurrection of Aditya Roy Kapur - worked hard for it!

Brilliant Job by Kunal Khemu 💓

Disha Patani rocked with her performance

&

Champion Anil Kapoor !@kunalkemmu @DishPatani — Shreyas Todankar (@shreyasrocks) February 7, 2020

#MalangReview

Tight movie with a brilliant second half.@AnilKapoor was the STANDOUT as far as I'm concerned , with equally great performances from Aditya Roy kapoor and @kunalkemmu - whose transition from good to bad was the best phase of the movie for me ❤️

1/2 — Sailles Jaishankar (@imSaillu786) February 7, 2020

#Malang movie is too good and basically it is a new generation cinematic adaptation with some emotions.#MalangReview #adityaroykapoor @DishPatani And @kunalkemmu in superb form but @AnilKapoor is #jhakhas. — Vikas Nishad (@avikasnishadd) February 7, 2020

#OneWordReview...#Malang: BRILLIANT.

Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐

A nail-biting thriller with enough twists & turns to keep you glued to your seats... Mohit Suri's best work to date... #Anil, #Aditya, #Disha, #Kunal in super form... At the BO, it will have a promising run... #MalangReview — Cinema200 (@Cinema200) February 7, 2020

Malang Trailer

Malang has clashed with Shikara, Hacked and Hollywood film Birds of Prey in theatres.

