Disha Patani's 'Malang' Look Mocked, Called A 'gandi' Copy By Diet Sabya

Diet Sabya is an Instagram account who calls out Bollywood and television celebrities when they promote blatant copies of unique original designs. The account does not even spare the designers who make these expensive dresses for high profile Bollywood celebs.

This time actor Disha Patani’s look from the title track of her upcoming movie, Malang, seems to be inspired by an outfit worn by Sarah Jessica Parker’s Carrie Bradshaw in Sex And The City. Diet Sabya called Disha Patani’s look a ‘gandi copy’. Disha Patani is sporting a silver two-piece set layered with white multi slits dress overall, in the song Hui Malang.

According to the social media post, one of the fans shared the picture of Disha Patani from the song Hui Malang with Diet Sabya. Further, the fan also shared a picture from the scene in Sex and the City where Carrie Bradshaw walks the ramp and trips on stage sporting an outfit similar to Disha Patani's. Sharing the same screenshot of the fan’s DM on their Instagram story, Diet Sabya jokingly wrote, “We don’t see it.”

Disha Patani's look from the song Hui Malang:

While apart from Diet Sabya calling out at Disha Patani, her song Hui Malang is widely being loved by her fans. In the song, Hui Malang Disha is seen setting the stage on fire with her amazing dance moves. This all-new party number has been penned down by Kunaal Vermaa and Haarsh Limbachiyaa and is sung by Asees Kaur. The movie is directed by Mohit Suri and will star Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor in the pivotal roles.

Watch the song here:

