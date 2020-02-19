Disha Patani To Be Paired Next To Aditya Roy Kapur In Mohit Suri's 'Ek Villain 2'?

In Disha Patani's latest film Malang, she was paired with Aditya Roy Kapur. The duo set the screens on fire with their sizzling chemistry. The action thriller film Malang received mixed reviews from the audience. But the one thing that was highly appreciated by the viewers was the chemistry between Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani.

The Malang team is currently busy celebrating its box office collections. Amidst the celebrations, director Mohit Suri has reportedly planned to cast the same pair for his next film.

According to reports, Mohit Suri has planned to cast Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur in his upcoming film Ek Villian 2. Reportedly, the film will be featuring Aditya and John Abraham against each other. Earlier, an announcement was made regarding the two male leads. Not many people know that, reportedly, Ek Villain 2 will also have two female leads with one opposite each hero.

The film will have many action-packed roles. There are also going to be many twists and turns in the plot of the film. It has been reported that the role for one of the female leads has been offered to Disha Patani who will be paired alongside Aditya Roy Kapur.

As per reports, director Mohit Suri was waiting to see the way the audience's response to Malang. After the audience appreciated the Malang pair, Disha Patani, and Aditya Roy Kapur, the director was sure that Disha and Aditya will suit each other in Ek Villain 2.

Reportedly, Disha Patani has heard the script and she liked it as well. But the fans are curious to know whether Disha Patani will sign the film or not. On the work front. Disha Patani is shooting for Salman Khan starrer Radhe. She will also be starred in Ekta Kapoor's next venture KTina.

