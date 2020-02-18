Will Kiara Advani Star Alongside John Abraham-Aditya Roy Kapur In 'Ek Villain 2'?

After Mohit Suri’s Malang released on February 7, 2020, fans are eagerly waiting to know about the director’s next project. Now, in an interview, Mohit Suri has revealed about the sequel to his 2014 hit film, Ek Villain. Mohit confirmed that Ek Villain 2 will star John Abraham and Aditya Roy Kapur as the leads in the movie. However, he didn't make any announcement about the female lead in Ek Villain 2.

Since then, rumours have been spreading like wildfire about Kiara Advani being a part of the Ek Villain 2 cast. However, there was no official statement on the same. But seems like Mohit Suri has something to say about the rumours.

In a recent interview, when Mohit Suri was asked about signing Kiara Advani for his film, he went on to say that he is unaware about the matter. He also said that he would love to work with Kiara Advani, as he has already worked with her in an ad campaign. He also went on to reveal that he is going to meet the producers soon and that's when they will decide what’s in store for them.

Mohit Suri also revealed about Aditya Roy Kapur and John Abraham’s character. He went on to say that both the actors liked the script when narrated to them and they both will be playing the role of a villain. He is just waiting for the casting of female actors. As they will be playing the important roles. He also revealed that there will be two female leads in Ek Villain 2.

It was also reported that the film will be a joint venture between Bhushan Kumar's T Series and Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures. The previous release starred Shraddha Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra and was a super hit, with its music being a crucial factor behind its success as the songs stole millions of hearts. Here’s hoping Ek Villain 2 secures a place in the hearts of the audience too.

Image courtesy: Kiara Advani Instagram

