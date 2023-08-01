Aditya Roy Kapur Shares An Update On Metro... In Dino: The Main Part...

Aditya Roy Kapur and Sara Ali Khan, who are set to star in Anurag Basu's Metro... In Dino, recently made headlines for walking the ramp for the designer duo Shantanu and Nikhil. During the fashion show, they interacted with the media and opened up about their upcoming film. Aditya also shared his experience working with the director.

3 things you need to know

Metro... In Dono also stars Neena Gupta, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Pankaj Tripathi among others.

The film is scheduled to release in March next year.

Aditya Roy Kapur has been in the news for his rumoured relationship with Ananya Panday.

Aditya Roy Kapur yet to shoot main part of the film

Speaking to ANI, the actor shared an update regarding his next film Metro... In Dino. He revealed that they had started with the shooting, but the main part was still left to shoot. Sara Ali Khan added, "It's been a brief schedule, can't wait to get into more of it and hoping to get on the set with sir (Anurag Basu) soon."

(Aditya with Anurag Basu, Pritam and Sara Ali Khan | Image: Instagram)

Speaking about working with Anurag Basu, the Kalank actor said that it's a treat to work with the director. "It's always a treat to work with Anurag Basu. It's always fun on the sets... looking forward to it," he said. It is Aditya's second film with the director after Ludo.

When will Metro... In Dino release?

Billed as an anthology of heartwarming stories of contemporary couples, the film also stars Ali Fazal, Konkana Sensharma, and Anupam Kher. The film was announced earlier this year and will hit the theatres next year on March 29.

Is Aditya Roy Kapur dating Ananya Panday?

Aditya and Ananya have been in the news ever since their pictures and videos from their Portugal trip went viral on the internet. Soon after arriving in Mumbai from their trip, the rumoured couple was spotted together in a car. The couple, however, is yet to confirm their relationship.