Aditya Roy Kapur Talks About Malang, Says This Is A New Experience For Him

Aditya Roy Kapur starred in Mohit Suri’s Aashiqui 2 which went on to become a blockbuster. He is all set to appear in the director's next, Malang. Talking about his experience of working in Malang, Aditya Roy Kapur during the trailer launch said that he had to adopt a completyely new avatar. Here is what Aditya Roy Kapur shared with the media regarding his experience from the sets of Malang:

This is something I have never done before - Aditya Roy Kapur

While the audience is eagerly waiting to see the unseen avatar of Aditya Roy Kapur, he got candid and talked about his experience of working on the Mohit Suri directorial. Talking about his experiences from the sets of Malang, Aditya Roy Kapur said that Mohit Suri did not want him to repeat himself in the movie, and explore new energy instead. Thus, Aditya Roy Kapur will have an all-new avatar on-screen this time, unlike his works in Aashiqui 2, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Kalank.

Aditya Roy Kapur also said that this is an entirely new experience for him, and he has never tried his hands at something like this before. He talked about he grew up watching action movies, including Sylvester Stallone, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jackie Chan’s filmography. Aditya Roy Kapur also said how he had been waiting for an opportunity like this.

More about Malang

Malang is an upcoming drama that was scheduled for a release at the box-office on Valentine’s Day 2020. However, the makers of Malang have now announced a new release date for the upcoming action-packed film. Malang will now hit the theatres on February 7, 2020.The cast of Malang features Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu and Disha Patani in the pivotal roles. Earlier today, the trailer of Malang dropped on the internet and has taken social media by storm. The makers of Malang have already started planning out a probable sequel to the horror-drama before its release, and it will reportedly be titled Mast Malang.

