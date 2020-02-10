Aditya Roy Kapur's Diet Plan Will Motivate You To Get Just As Ripped As The 'Malang' Star

Aditya Roy Kapur has made heads turn since the time his look from his latest movie 'Malang' has been revealed. The actor looks super-ripped and fit in the movie.Kapur has achieved this with intense workout and diet. Aditya's food came from the foodservice named Pod Supply, whose co-owner Anmol Singhal shared Aditya's diet plan in an exclusive article with GQ India.

Aditya Roy Kapur's diet plan

Anmol Singhal shared that Aditya Roy Kapur chose the Chef on Board Model diet, which provides him with a chef who will be with him constantly and make meals for him. The diet's aim was to bring down his body fat percentage from 17 per cent to 9-10 per cent. The following was Aditya Roy Kapur's diet plan for Malang:

Breakfast

For breakfast, Aditya had rolled oats with eggs. They were topped with berries and nuts. Singhal shared that the breakfast was rich with carbs, proteins and anti-oxidants and it was one of Aditya's favourite meals.

Lunch

Lunch for Aditya included home-style chicken or lamb curry, vegetable preparation and a bowl of Greek yoghurt prepared by the brand. These were eaten with multigrain chapatis. Sometimes, a portion of brown rice and bread were also added so that Aditya doesn't get bored with his meals. The preparations were different each day.

Evening snack

Evenings were for weight training sessions and workout for Aditya. He used to have almond milk and berries smoothie. A couple of devilled eggs along with avocados ensured his daily protein requirements and also healthy fats. He also had a special nut butter and jam for sudden cravings.

Dinner

Dinner is for rest and recovery. Aditya's dinner included red meat with a salad. Red meat is for creatine which helps for building muscle. Lamb and mutton take longer to digest and thus one feels fuller for a longer time.

Singhal also added in the end that Aditya's meal had cheat meals as well. These were in the form of desserts. Aditya's favourites were avocado and chocolate mousse.

Image Courtesy: Aditya Roy Kapur Instagram

