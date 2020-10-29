Aditya Roy Kapur Shares A Still From 'Ludo' Ahead Of Release On Netflix

Aditya Roy Kapur gave fans a peek into his upcoming film Ludo. The actor shared a still from the film where he can be seen in the middle of a conversation. The actor added a suitable caption to the image not revealing much about the plot of the film or the scene he posted. Fans expressed how eager they are to watch the film and how they are waiting to see him in it as well.

Aditya Roy Kapur shares a still from Ludo ahead of the film's release

In the scene Aditya Roy Kapur posted from the film Ludo, he can be seen wearing a baggy t-shirt with a bag. The actor in the scene can be seen exchanging an item with a man who has not been shown in the image. Sharing this still, Aditya Roy Kapur added the caption “Give or take?” thus one cannot say for sure as to what is happening in the scene. However, several people can be seen in the background who have set eyes on him while some others have a conversation. The place from the still looks quite rustic and as per the trailer, one can assume that Aditya Roy Kapur in the scene is somewhere near a gangster’s den. However, fans will have to wait for the film’s release to eventually find out from which scene the still is taken from. Upon sharing the image, Aditya Roy Kapur mentioned that the film will be releasing on November 12 on Netflix. Fans expressed how eager they are to watch Ludo as soon as possible.

Aditya Roy Kapur seems to play an important among the other Ludo cast members. The actor shared a snippet from the film by thus making his fans quite eager for the film. The actor has been sharing updates regarding the film for quite some time since the announcement of Ludo was first made. Thus, fans are eager to watch Aditya Roy Kapur in the film along with the rest of the talented cast. Aditya Roy Kapur joins Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Bachchan. Rajkummar Rao, Pearle Maaney, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra for the film Ludo along with several other actors as well.

