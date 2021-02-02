Aditya Roy Kapur Undergoes MMA, Krav Maga & Kung Fu Training For 'Om: The Battle Within'

After Malang, Aditya Roy Kapur is all set to take the silver screen by storm with some high-octane action sequences in filmmaker Kapil Verma's upcoming action-thriller titled OM: The Battle Within. Aditya is currently busy filming for the highly-anticipated actioner after kicking off its shoot back in December last year. Now, in an interview with Pinkvilla, director Kapil spilt the beans on the Ludo actor's big action sequence, for which he has been training for five months.

Also Read | Aditya Roy Kapur's 'Om: The Battle Within' Look Termed 'Baaghi Copy' As He Unveils Poster

Aditya Roy Kapur undergoes MMA, Krav Maga & Kung Fu training

Ever since its inception, Aditya Roy Kapur's next, Om: The Battle Within has been in the news for several reasons. It was earlier reported that the Kapil Verma directorial will mark the first-ever big-screen collaboration of Jackie Shroff and Aditya Roy Kapur as the former is said to play Aditya's father in the upcoming film. Recently, the action-thriller's director, Karan, shared some details about the film and revealed that the Sadak 2 actor has undergone strenuous training for performing a big 'Jail' action sequence efficiently.

Shedding some light on the action sequence, the Nitishastra director said that Aditya is currently shooting in Mumbai's Filmcity, wherein a huge county jail set has been constructed. He continued saying that the scenes involve Aditya's character rescuing someone from the prison. He further revealed that the 35-year-old will be seen combating mercenaries in the aforementioned action sequence.

Also Read | Aditya Roy Kapur Reveals His First Look For 'Om: The Battle Within'

Elaborating further on how Aditya Roy Kapur prepped for the film, Verma revealed how he has been training a lot and has also undergone multiple training in the past five months, which include Mixed Martial Arts (MMA), Kung Fu and Krav Maga. Furthermore, Aditya had also taken up an assault weapon training course, revealed Karan Verma. He concluded saying that the on-going sequence will mark the climax of the film and its shoot is expected to continue for yet another 15 days or so.

Also Read | Aditya Roy Kapur's 'journey Begins' For 'Om: The Battle Within' With Sanjana Sanghi

For the unversed, apart from Aditya and Jackie, Om: The Battle Within also boasts of Sanjana Sanghi as the female lead. The film is bankrolled by Shaira Khan, Ahmed Khan and Zee Studios and is slated to release in summer this year. Back in December, Aditya's first look from the film was unveiled by the makers, wherein he is seen sporting a never-seen-before avatar.

Take a look:

Also Read | Aditya Roy Kapur Feels 'ignorance Is Bliss' When It Comes To Criticism

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.