Aditya Roy Kapur Reveals His First Look For 'Om: The Battle Within'

On December 3, 2020, Aditya Roy Kapur shared an update about the commencement of his shoot for the film Om: The Battle Within. The picture shows the clapboard of the film.

Today, the makers have revealed his first look from the film. Aditya shared the same on his Instagram. He can be seen in a shield suit with a gun. The actor looks fierce in and as Om in the first look. In his caption, he added that this was a battle within to keep the fighting spirit alive. Aditya enjoys a huge fan following on social media and fans showered his post with likes and comments in no time.

Also read: Aditya Roy Kapur's 'journey Begins' For 'Om: The Battle Within' With Sanjana Sanghi

Check out Aditya Roy Kapur's look in 'Om' -

Om: The Battle Within is directed by Kapil Verma and produced by Zee Studios, Ahmed Khan and Shaira Khan. Aditya Roy Kapur will be starring alongside Sanjana Sanghi in the film. The film will be released in summer of 2021.

The announcement about the cast of Om: The Battle Within was made on November 16 on Aditya’s birthday. Trade analyst and film critic, Taran Adarsh revealed the news on Twitter. He also mentioned that the film will be shot in three cities in India and one international location.

ADITYA ROY KAPUR - SANJANA SANGHI... #SanjanaSanghi to star opposite #AdityaRoyKapur in #Om: The Battle Within... Directed by Kapil Verma... Produced by Zee Studios, Ahmed Khan and Shaira Khan... Will be shot in three cities in #India and one international location. pic.twitter.com/4tigp8jp1o — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 23, 2020

Also read: Aditya Roy Kapur Feels 'ignorance Is Bliss' When It Comes To Criticism

Aditya Roy Kapur made his Bollywood debut with the film London Dreams in 2009. He rose to fame in 2013 with the film Aashiqui 2. Aditya was seen in many films such as Ok Jaanu, Kalank, Malang, Sadak 2 and more. He was last seen in Ludo which released in 2020 on Netflix. Apart from Om: The Battle Within, the actor will soon be seen in upcoming films such as Ek Villain 2 and Malang 2.

Also read: Aditya Roy Kapur Is Overwhelmed On Being Hailed For His Comic Timing In 'Ludo'

Sanjana Sanghi started her career as a child artist in the film Rockstar in 2011. Later, she was seen in supporting roles in the films Hindi Medium and Fukrey Returns in the year 2017. She played a lead role in the 2020 film, Dil Bechara alongside Sushant Singh Rajput.

Also read: Aditya Roy Kapur Becomes First Bollywood Actor To Get 3D Look-alike Puppet Made For A Film

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.