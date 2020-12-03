Aditya Roy Kapur's 'journey Begins' For 'Om: The Battle Within' With Sanjana Sanghi

On December 3, 2020, Aditya Roy Kapur took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture revealing that the shoot for Kapil Verma’s Om: The Battle Within has begun. He further informed that he will be starring alongside Dil Bechara star Sanjana Sanghi. The movie is produced by Zee Studios, Ahmed Khan and Shaira Khan. The film is said to be released in summer 2021. Many of his fans showed their excitement in the comments section.

Aditya Roy Kapur begins shooting for Om: The Battle Within

Aditya Roy Kapur is an active Instagram user and keeps his fans updated on his personal and professional life. As soon as the post was uploaded, his fans were quick enough to like and shower love in the comments.

Hairstylist Aalim Hakim too congratulated him and wrote, “Super congratulations @adityaroykapur” with clapping hands and heart-eye face emoticon. A fan commented, “YOU ARE GONNA SLAY” with a kissing face emoticon and several shining stars. Another one wished him luck and congratulated him. A user wrote, “I know you gonna rock it my love” with several red hearts.

The makers of the movie, on Aditya’s birthday that is November 16, announced that the Malang actor has been cast in the movie. Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed the news on Twitter. In the tweet, he informed that the movie will be shot in three cities in India and one international location.

ADITYA ROY KAPUR - SANJANA SANGHI... #SanjanaSanghi to star opposite #AdityaRoyKapur in #Om: The Battle Within... Directed by Kapil Verma... Produced by Zee Studios, Ahmed Khan and Shaira Khan... Will be shot in three cities in #India and one international location. pic.twitter.com/4tigp8jp1o — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 23, 2020

Aditya Roy Kapur was last seen in Anurag Basu’s dark comedy Ludo which released last month. He also starred in Mohit Suri’s Malang starring opposite Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu. The movie was released this year in the month of February. He further appeared in Mahesh Bhatt’s comeback movie Sadak 2 opposite Alia Bhatt. The movie was released on OTT platform Disney+Hotstar as theatres remained close due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Sanjana Sanghi made her debut with Mukesh Chhabra’s Dil Bechara and was seen in a lead role. In Dil Bechara, she starred opposite late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. She first appeared on the big screen in Imtiaz Ali’s Rockstar in the year 2011. She also featured in significant roles in movies such as Hindi Medium and Fukrey Returns in the year 2017.

Image Source: A still from Ludo

