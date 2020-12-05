Aditya Roy Kapur's 'Om: The Battle Within' look termed 'Baaghi copy' as he unveils poster

Aditya Roy Kapur is the latest action star on the block. After an action-oriented role in Malang, and scenes in other ventures, the actor is set to enter the territory in a full-fledged manner with Om: The Battle Within. As the poster of the film was unveiled on Friday, netizens made comparisons to another action star Tiger Shroff and his Baaghi franchise.

Aditya Roy Kapur’s Om compared to Baaghi

Aditya Roy Kapur was seen all guns blazing in the first look, with a gun in his hand in a breakthrough run. Netizens were instantly reminded of the Baaghi franchise and one of its posters.Tiger Shroff was also seen in a similar avatar, except that he was shirtless, while Aditya flaunted his bulky physique without it.

Some netizens called it a ‘copy’ while another believed Tiger himself would have been better for the role. A user joked that Baaghi 3 poster was also good, but that did not translate as per expectations.

Baaghi 4 ki script hogi.. #Om — Chetan Patil (@CPatil_Chetan) December 4, 2020

Another baaghi from ahmed khan — Atik R. (@atikrasul) December 4, 2020

Tiger shroff ne reject kar di to Aditya Roy Kapoor ko he tiger shroff bana diya 😂😂 — 𝑹𝒖𝒌𝒉𝒔𝒕𝒆𝒓4𝑬𝒗𝒆𝒓 (@RUKHster4Ever) December 4, 2020

From this still i feel tiger wud have been a better option — Madhura iyer (@Madhuraiyer1) December 4, 2020

Bhai poster toh Baaghi 3 ki bhi aisi achchi thi and the rest is history as you all know 😂 — Rajdeep Bharali (@bharali_rajdeep) December 4, 2020

Another common factor between the two films was Ahmed Khan. The choreographer-turned-director, who has made two installments of Baaghi, is one of the producers of the film.

Om: The Battle Within

Om: The Battle Within is being directed by Kapil Verma, who is the son of action director Tinu Verma. Aditya Roy Kapur is paired opposite Sanjana Sanghi, who had made her debut opposite Sushant Singh Rajput starrrer Dil Bechara. The movie went on floors recently and is eyeing a release in Summer 2021.

