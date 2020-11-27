Aditya Roy Kapur Feels 'ignorance Is Bliss' When It Comes To Criticism

Aditya Roy Kapur, who was last seen in Anurag Basu’s Dark Comedy Ludo, has opened up about the criticism he received for Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2. The actor, who had three releases this year, namely Malang, Ludo and Sadak 2, received praises for two of the three films and backlash for the last one. The third film was a continuation of the original 1991 film, Sadak. It featured Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt and the Aashiqui 2 star. Aditya Roy Kapur's Ludo was his most recent outing.

Also Read: Aditya Roy Kapur Becomes First Bollywood Actor To Get 3D Look-alike Puppet Made For A Film

What Aditya Roy Kapur had to say:

While talking about how he deals with criticism, as per an article on KoiMoi, he said that he doesn’t even read them, to begin with. Aditya Roy Kapur said that he doesn’t have any social media presence whatsoever apart from Instagram. While talking about the same, he said that in the case of Sadak 2, "ignorance was bliss" for him. Aditya Roy Kapur also confessed to the fact that he did come across some of them, but for the majority of them, he acts as if they don’t even exist. Aditya Roy Kapur also shared a pearl of wisdom when he said that dwelling on the negative things people have to say is going to do him no good, as once the film is done with and released, it is out of the actor as well as the production team’s control.

Also Read: Aditya Roy Kapur Is Overwhelmed On Being Hailed For His Comic Timing In 'Ludo'

It is a known fact that actors get all kinds of reviews and celebs have their own ways of dealing with it and filtering the same. In the case of Aditya Roy Kapur, it seems like ignorance is the best policy to follow. The actor has spent the better half of a decade in the industry. With time, he has shown diversity with the help of a plethora of characters he portrayed on-screen.

Also Read: Aditya Roy Kapur's Birthday:Take This Quiz To Test Your Knowledge About The 'Malang' Actor

Aditya Roy Kapur's past, present and the road ahead:

As far as other projects are concerned, the list of the most recent Aditya Roy Kapur's films includes Mohit Suri’s Malang, in which he portrayed the character of Advaith Thakur. The film also featured Anik Kapoor, Disha Patani and Kunal Khemu. Most recently, he was seen in Anurag Basu’s Ludo. Ludo is a Netflix Original film that is available for streaming on the platform. The list of previous Aditya Roy Kapur's films includes Fitoor, Ok Jaanu, Kalank, Daawat E Ishq and Guzaarish. He will be next seen alongside Sanjana Sanghi in Om: The Battle Within.

Also Read: 'Ludo': Sanya Malhotra’s Chemistry With Aditya Roy Kapur Is So Good, Even Without A Script

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.