Anil Kapoor Gives An Insight About His Character In 'Malang', Speaks About The Tattoos

Anil Kapoor is all set for the release of his upcoming movie Malang. The movie is going to hit the silver screens on February 7 and Anil will be essaying the role of a police officer named Anjaney Agashe in the movie. He will also be seen sporting temporary tattoos on his arm and he recently revealed the mystery behind his character's many tattoos.

In a recent interview with an entertainment portal, Anil Kapoor revealed that tattoos were added to his character as a part of a narrative. Anil said that he met a local tattoo artist in London, who asked him a lot of questions about his past and present, which intrigued him. He did not know that tattoo artists dig so deep to know about someone before deciding the design.

Anil Kapoor further said that eventually it did not work out with the artist and then they had to get someone from India. He also mentioned that finalising the design of his character wasn’t an overnight decision, there was a lot to think before the process began. The actor added that tattoos are crucial to his character as they take him to his past and gives him energy; be it negative or positive. They also give him the reason to live.

When asked were the tattoos added to lend his character a more threatening look, Anil Kapoor replied saying that it is more internal than external. His character is layered and is not someone who will wake up in the morning to do his hair, shave or grow his beard to look menacing. Anil said that whatever his character does, comes organically to him. He has not used tattoos as a prop rather it has helped him get into the character.

When the actor was asked why he doesn’t have a permanent tattoo, Anil Kapoor retorted saying that he wanted one but his wife was against it and had also warned him that he won’t be allowed in the house if he gets inked. He further said that Harsh and Sonam are the only people in the house who have tattoos. Sonam Kapoor did not inform anyone before getting tattooed.

About the movie Malang

Malang is an upcoming romantic-action movie which is helmed by Mohit Suri. The movie is jointly bankrolled by Ankur Garg, Krishnan Kumar, Bhushan Kumar, Luv Ranjan and Jay Shewakraman. Malang marks the second collaboration of Mohit Suri with Aditya Roy Kapur after Aashiqui 2 and Kunal Khemu after Kalyug. The movie portrays Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Khemu in prominent roles.

