From Rajkummar Rao To Aditya Roy Kapur, Actors Who Shocked Fans With Transformed Bodies

Bollywood actors have frequently surprised their fans by opting for a shocking body transformation once in their lifetime. Here are some actors who underwent bulky body transformation and some of them aren't the ones whom we expected. Take a look at the list of actors and their ripped looks after their gruelling workout routines.

Rajkummar Rao

Rajkummar Rao shared an Instagram post showcasing the three different looks for which he went through some gruesome workout routines. While the actor looked ripped with his perfect abs for the movie Behen Hogi Teri, he later went through some weight loss to suit in the role of a lean man in the movie Trapped losing 8kg for the role. He was last seen putting 11kgs for the role of his last web series titled Bose directed by Hansal Mehta. Check out the post to compare the body transformation through which Rajkummar Rao went for his movie roles.

Aditya Roy Kapur

The actor who is famous for movies like Aashiqui 2 and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, is all set to reign the year 2020 with his upcoming films including Malang, Ludo, and Sadak 2. Today he shared the first look from his movie Malang featuring Disha Patani and Anil Kapoor in lead roles. Aditya Roy Kapur looks ripped after his shocking body transformation for this role. The movie is all set to release on 7th February 2020.

Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan is known to often surprise his audience by going through shocking transformations at a very short duration. one such body transformation occurred during the time he was prepping for his role in Dangal for which he had to gain weight and then lose a drastic amount within a short duration of time. Aamir Khan went from weighing 96 kgs to a mere 68 kgs within 5 months while his role in Dangal as Mahavir Singh Phogat. Take a look at the Instagram post-Aamir Khan shared. A leading daily mentioned that Aamir Khan again went through a specific diet to lose 20kgs to get into the younger phase of the character for his next film Lal Singh Chaddha.

Saqib Saleem

Saqib Saleem was last seen in Race 3 and the web series Pyaar Actually - Real is Rare, Saqib will now be seen in the biographical movie '83 alongside Ranveer Singh. He underwent severe workout routines to transform his flat-chested bod to a ripped version that too within 90 days. Take a look.

It took me 3 and a half months to get to this .. Thanks a lot to all the lovely ppl who guided me through this transformation #VilayatHusain #WaquarAlam #AshmeetKharbanda #berelentless #newvibe pic.twitter.com/aknQLkjdWw — Saqib Saleem (@Saqibsaleem) November 21, 2017

