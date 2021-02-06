Aditya Roy Kapur's Intense Training For His Film 'Om: The Battle Within'

Bollywood actor Aditya Roy Kapur starred in the film Malang, along with actor Disha Patani and received critical appreciation for his role in the film. He already has earned praises for his outstanding performances in romantic movies but after Malang, he proved that he can pull off action sequences as well. The actor is now upping the ante by collaborating with producer Ahmed Khan for the action film Om. The film will be directed by Kapil Verma, and will also star Sanjana Sanghi. The director revealed that the lead star picked up martial arts before the film went on floors in December.

Aditya Roy Kapur trains for Kung Fu for four months

While speaking to Mid-Day, Kapil Verma said that ahead of the shoot, they constructed a gym at Aditya's home as all the gyms were shut due to the lockdown. The actor trained in Kung Fu, Tai Chi, and handling assault weapons for four months. Producer Ahmed Khan booked a dance rehearsal hall in Bandra where the actor trained for more than 2 hours every day, with his three dance instructors. Out of the three instructors, two were hired for different martial artists and the third one helped him with stretches and cardio. Moreover, the producers also hired a chef to aid Aditya Roy Kapur in achieving a ripped physique.

Producer Ahmed Khan said that filming during the pandemic became tough for them and they were shooting in a bio-bubble, with the unit being put up at a luxury hotel in Goregoan. The makers also arranged two doctors and an ambulance on set, for regular tests being conducted for the unit. For over three months, the team has been working hard to shoot a major part of the action film. A huge expensive set has been built at the Film City in Goregaon, which will be used for the 15-day climax shot. A small schedule of the film will be shot in Turkey after which it will be a wrap for the project.

(Image source: Aditya Roy Kapur Instagram @adityaroykapur)

