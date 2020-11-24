Aditya Roy Kapur Is Overwhelmed On Being Hailed For His Comic Timing In 'Ludo'

Aditya Roy Kapur has been seen in romantic or serious roles since his debut in Bollywood in 2009. The actor recently appeared in Ludo playing a comic character which was praised by the audiences. Now he shared his gratitude as he received immense love from the viewers.

Aditya Roy Kapur on getting love for his performance in Ludo

Expressing his thoughts on getting appreciation for his comic timing in Ludo, Aditya Roy Kapur said that he feels great. He recalled that every day on set was like a surprise. The actor mentioned that they use to go on set and the director would put them in crazy situations, though the filmmaker knew exactly what he wanted from every scene. Aditya noted that he usually likes to prepare and think about each scene but in this movie, he just went with the flow. He stated that it is amazing to see and feel all the love and appreciation.

Aditya Roy Kapur said that he is humbled with all the rave reviews and love coming in for this brand-new avatar. He mentioned that he is “really happy” that the audiences and critics are giving so much love to his character in Ludo. The actor stated that this is the first time he has tried comedy in his career, and it feels great to learn that people are enjoying it so much. He noted that he is really moved with all the love coming his way.

Written and directed by Anurag Basu, Ludo is an anthology dark comedy crime film. It has an ensemble cast of Pankaj Tripathi, Sanya Malhotra, Rajkummar Rao, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Rohit Saraf, Pearle Maaney, Abhishek Bachchan, Inayat Verma, and others. The movie shows four wildly different stories overlapping at the whims of chance, fate, and one eccentric criminal.

Ludo was initially set to release in April 2020, but like many other projects, it faced issues due to coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic. The film was then scheduled to premiere straight on Netflix. It earned great reviews from the viewers on the OTT platform. The songs of the film also got good responses. It is produced by T-Series, Anurag Basu Productions, and Ishana Movies.

