Prachee Shah Pandya To Be Seen In Two Mainstream Films; Shares Her Excitement

Prachee Shah Pandya is one of the most popular actors of the teletown and has showcased her spectacular acting skills in a variety of television shows. The actor has also been a significant part of several movies in her career that has made her one of the most talented artists on-screen. As she continues to entertain her fans with her performances, there is excellent news up for all her fans. She is all set to appear in two mainstream movies.

Prachee Shah Pandya was last seen essaying a stunning antagonist in Raghava Lawrence movie Laxmii, and the audiences highly appreciated her performance. As she has always played virtuous roles throughout her career, it was a surprise for all her fans to see her in a totally different avatar. Over the years, she has managed to win the hearts of her fans by being a vital part of some of the commercially successful and critically acclaimed movies with her stunning roles and now she is all set to rock the big-screen with two mainstream films in her kitty.

Prachee Shah Pandya is all set to appear in the movie Om in which she will be seen alongside some of the well-known Bollywood actors namely Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjana Sanghi and Ashutosh Rana and it is said that this action-entertainer will showcase Prachee Shah Pandya playing a significant character.

Apart from Om, Prachee Shah Pandya’s movies’ list will also include a Maddock Films upcoming production in which she will be seen in a pivotal role performing with Rajkummar Rao, Kriti Sanon, Paresh Rawal and Ratna Pathak Shah.

While Prachee has wrapped up the shooting of Dinesh Vijan’s project, she is now focusing on Ahmed Khan and Zee Studios’ Om. As she is pretty thrilled for her upcoming projects, she expressed her feelings and said how she was so excited to be a part of two films that were completely different from each other. She then added that the audience had been extremely kind to her all these years and she hoped that she can make them proud yet again. In the end, she stated how every film feels like a first for her and she was elated to be part of projects that creatively push her to explore herself.

Prachee Shah Pandya’s TV shows

Prachee Shah Pandya’s TV shows always received tons of love from the audiences and she has managed to create a beautiful place in the hearts of her fans. Some of the most popular Prachee Shah Pandya’s TV shows include Koshish Ek Asha, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Yeh Pyar Na Hoga Kam, Kundali, Bhabhi, Kesar, Rangoli, etc.

Prachee Shah Pandya’s movies

Some of the most famous Prachee Shah Pandya’s movies are namely ABCD 2, Mulk, Raja Natwarlal, Haunted-3D, Judwaa 2, Isi Life Mein, etc

