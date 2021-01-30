Sanya Malhotra’s 'Pagglait' Set For Digital Release, To Stream On Netflix?

After making her presence felt on the OTT platform with back to back films like Shakuntala Devi and Ludo, actress Sanya Malhotra is going to score a hat trick with her next film Pagglait that has too opted for a digital release. According to Bollywood Hungama, the Badhaai Ho actresses next is all set to stream on Netflix.

Sanya Malhotra's Pagglait to release on OTT?

A source close to the film told the entertainment portal that the shooting of the forthcoming film was completed somewhere in February 2020, just before the lockdown. Going by the genre of the film which is a comedy, the source revealed that the makers feel it’s apt to release it on an OTT platform. The source also adds that the streaming giant plans to release Pagglait in the next two months. The film is produced by Guneet Monga’s Sikhya Entertainment and Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures.

Besides Sanya Malhotra, the much-awaited film also stars Sayani Gupta, Sharib Hashmi, Ashutosh Rana, and Sheeba Chaddha. It’s directed by Umesh Best. Sanya is quite elated to be a part of the film and considered it special as it will be the first time that she will be seen playing a solo lead. Apart from this, her next film Meenakshi Sundareshwar, co-starring Abhimanyu Dassani will also witness a digital release on Netflix.

Meanwhile, Sanya Malhotra receives terrific reviews for her last Anurag Basu directorial film Ludo that had an ensemble star cast including Abhishek Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Pankaj Tripathi, Rohit Sarraf, Sanya Malhotra, and many more. Days after Ludo hit the screens, it has been confirmed that one of these projects will be the sequel of Ludo, for which he is collaborating with T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar.

Ludo received largely positive reviews, with numerous celebrities hailing it. Anurag Basu-Bhushan Kumar has decided to partner over multiple projects, one of them being the sequel of Ludo. The duo shared a common interest in being passionate to create fascinating stories Apart from the two films mentioned above, Sanya Malhotra will also be seen in Love Hostel, co-starring Vikrant Massey and Bobby Deol.

