Adnan Sami Reacts To Trafficking Of Pakistan Brides To China, Calls It 'tragic & Shameful'

Adnan Sami vented his concern and anger over the trafficking of Pakistani brides to China. The singer-musician reacted to a report of the same, that claimed that Pakistani women were sold to China and then ill-treated. He called it ‘tragic & shameful’.

READ: Adnan Sami Explains CAA, Gives Savage Reply To Troll Who Said He 'sold His Soul To BJP'

READ:Adnan Sami Shares GIF Over Pakistan Interest In Indian Internal Matters, Fans In Splits

Adnan on Monday shared a video report on his Twitter handle, to slam it. The video featured young Pakistani brides sharing how they didn't want to go to China, but went only because of the societal pressure associated with it. They explained how they did not want to be mocked for not going even after marriage.

The report claimed 629 Pakistani girls were sold as brides, as per Pakistani investigators, to Chinese nationals. It also stated that most of these women were from Christian communities from the lower strata of the society. A girl in the video shared that promises were made to them about fulfilling all their needs, but they even wouldn’t even get food.

The report claimed that demand for non-Chinese brides increased after China’s one-child policy created a gender imbalance. Some of the women were quoted as saying that they were also subjected to torture, rape and prostitution. Pakistan’s FIA too confirmed that the men would lock them up and take away their passports.

The report claimed that the crime was similar to cases from Vietnam. Combodia, Myanmar and North Korea seen before. The 'marriage brokers' were paid thousands of dollars by the Chinese men, it showed. On the other hand, the women claim that they did not receive any money. The mother of one of these girls said in the video that they sent their children, only so that their daughter could lead a good life.

Here’s the post

This is tragic & shameful!!pic.twitter.com/olPXogm6rg — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) December 23, 2019

READ:Pak Troll Tells Adnan Sami 'keep Calm, What If You Have To Return', Singer Hits Back

Adnan Sami, who was a Pakistan citizen, before taking up Indian citizenship in 2016, is currently in the news for supporting the government on passing the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act in the Parliament. His responses to Pakistan trolls have been making headlines. On the work front, Adnan had made his acting debut with Afghan in 2018.

READ:'My House, My Choice': Adnan Sami Demolishes Pak PM Imran Khan Over CAB, Expletives In Tow