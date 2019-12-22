Adnan Sami Explains CAA, Gives Savage Reply To Troll Who Said He 'sold His Soul To BJP'

On one hand, as many celebrities from the film industry took to social media and even the streets against the Citizenship Amendment Act, there have been some who have come out in its support as well. A major name in the latter category has been Adnan Sami, who has not shied away from taking a stance and backing the CAA. The singer-music composer not just explains the ‘facts’, but is also known for his hilarious responses to those who troll him. The Lift Kara De singer displayed this side in style as many netizens questioned him, some even questioning his ‘silence’ since he had ‘sold his soul’ to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party. Adnan Sami expressed his thoughts on why he had backed the bill, while using sarcasm with words, images and more to counter his detractors.

Adnan on fire

The Citizenship Amendment Act gives the right for refugees of six religions, except Islam, from Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Pakistan, who suffered religious persecution, to apply for Indian citizenship. As a person named Saleh tweeted to Adnan Sami, “His silence on the issue is enough to prove he sold his soul to BJP...can't even criticize in fear of his masters.” Adnan explained to him, “Abay ‘SALEH’!!! I’m not silent! I’ve already stated that The #CABBill is 4 minority religions tht r being persecuted in ‘Theocratic States’. Muslims r NOT persecuted in Pak, Afghan or Bangla cause they r in majority. Muslims CAN still apply legally 4 Indian citizenship like b4. “ (sic)

Abay ‘SALEH’!!! I’m not silent! I’ve already stated that The #CABBill is 4 minority religions tht r being persecuted in ‘Theocratic States’. Muslims r NOT persecuted in Pak, Afghan or Bangla cause they r in majority. Muslims CAN still apply legally 4 Indian citizenship like b4. https://t.co/MOKUwgo3z7 — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) December 22, 2019

When asked by a user why countries like Sri Lanka, Myanmar and Bhutan were left out, and how he was ’blind’ about it, “These are not THEOCRATIC States! In Sri Lanka, freedom of religion is a protected right in its constitution under Chapter II, Article 9. Nepal, through it’s interim constitution is a secular state. Bhutan is a secular state! Get your facts right before uttering nonsense!” was Adnan’s response.

The singer was ready with another fitting response when one asked him to research on the ‘theocratic states.’ Adnan tweeted, "Ladies & Gentleman, please welcome on this stage of Stupidity, the new face of ignorance!!!” As another said, “Bangladesh is also not a theocratic state..”, Adnan Sami replied, Surely and Disney is real; and Santa Clause is real”

Ladies & Gentleman, please welcome on this stage of Stupidity, the new face of ignorance!!!👏👏👏🦍🦍🤣🤣🤣👏👏👏 https://t.co/4V08It6FyY — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) December 22, 2019

When one more troll wondered where he would ‘go’ after the implementation of the CAA, he responded, “I love the song “Saare Jahaan se acha, HINDUstan hamara” written by ALLAMA IQBAL! Just saying too!” When another asked if Adnan Sami’s Citizenship was to be cancelled since he was a Muslim who had not ‘lived in India before 1970’, he sent him a graphic of Albert Einstein’s quote. He had another fitting response when someone asked him if had read the ‘entire CAA.’ The Tera Chehra star responded, he reacted, “‘Entire’ CAA?... You should ask ‘Have you even read the CAA’ or ‘Do you know what the abbreviation CAA stands for?’!!”

I love the song “Saare Jahaan se acha, HINDUstan hamara” written by ALLAMA IQBAL! Just saying too!😄 https://t.co/oCWBB2HrH8 — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) December 22, 2019

‘Entire’ CAA?... You should ask ‘Have you even read the CAA’ or ‘Do you know what the abbreviation CAA stands for?’!!😂 https://t.co/7oaeir2E6R — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) December 22, 2019

