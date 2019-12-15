The Debate
Adnan Sami Shares GIF Over Pakistan Interest In Indian Internal Matters, Fans In Splits

Bollywood News

Adnan Sami shared a GIF from Jim Carrey's Ace Ventura over Pakistan interest in Indian internal matters. Fans were left in splits and termed it 'spot on.'

Written By Joel Kurian | Mumbai | Updated On:
Adnan Sami

Adnan Sami is not among those who stresses over trolls, particularly those from Pakistan. In fact, he usually has a fun-filled take on it, that often makes headlines. Not just the Pakistani trolls, the singer-music composer also has a strong take on Pakistan's conduct towards India in political matters. The Tera Chehra singer recently had a hilarious take on Pakistan’s interest in India’s internal matters as he used a Jim Carrey GIF. 

READ: 'My House, My Choice': Adnan Sami Demolishes Pak PM Imran Khan Over CAB, Expletives In Tow

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Adnan Sami wrote, “On every Indian internal matter, Pak be like...”. Along with the text, he shared a GIF of Jim Carrey from Ace Ventura, where he is moving around in front of the camera and looking into it with curiosity. The Twitteratti had a hearty laugh over it. They termed his post, ‘spot on’, ‘perfect’, ‘befitting reply’ and more. 

READ:Pak Troll Tells Adnan Sami 'keep Calm, What If You Have To Return', Singer Hits Back

Here’s the post: 

READ:Adnan Sami Backs CAB, Says 'It Is For Religions That Are Persecuted In Theocratic States

Pakistan has objected to most of India’s landmark decisions in the past few months. This includes the abrogation of Article 370 and the recent passing of the Citizenship Amendship Bill. “We condemn the legislation as regressive and discriminatory, which is in violation of all relevant international conventions and norms, and a glaring attempt by India to interfere in the neighbouring countries with malafide intent," was Pakistan Foreign Office’s statement over the latest decision. 

Adnan, who was a Pakistan citizen, before taking up Indian citizenship in 2016, had then taken a jibe at Pakistan’s statement. He had then written, “NO country has the right to comment on an internal matter of India. For example, “It’s MY house & it’s MY choice whom I allow to come in.. YOUR opinion is not important, nor invited, nor welcome & definitely NOT your business! You worry about your own A**!!” 

READ:Adnan Sami Enjoys Unique 'food Fusion', Netizen Says, 'you're Making Foodies Cry'

 

 

Published:
