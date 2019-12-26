Adnan Sami Hits Out At 'Pakis' Over CAA, Asks Them To Accept These Points Or Keep Quiet

Adnan Sami is well known for his interesting response to trolls, particularly the Pakistanis. Just like the trolling increases around the Independence Day of his former and current country, it has been on the rise after the singer-music composer lent his support to the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act.

The Tera Chehra star’s responses have only been more savage recently. In his most recent response, Adnan Sami asked the Pakistanis who have 'uninvitedly thrust themselves into the debate’ to either accept that Muslims wanted to leave Pakistan and they should keep quiet if they cannot welcome Muslims at the border into their country. The 46-year-old added that Indian Muslims were proud and happy to be here, much to the ‘disappointment’ of his Pakistani trollers.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Adnan wrote a strong note. “Dear Pakis who have uninvitedly thrusted themselves into the CAA discussion. Firstly, if ur advocating 4 Muslims, then 1st accept that them wanting to leave you, defeats the purpose of ur existence! 2ndly, if ur so worried about the Muslims, open ur borders for them or S**U!!” (sic) He continued, “And much to your disappointment, Muslims are very proud and happy here!”

Here are the posts

Dear Pakis who have uninvitedly thrusted themselves into the CAA discussion...

Firstly, if ur advocating 4 Muslims, then 1st accept that them wanting to leave you, defeats the purpose of ur existence!

2ndly, if ur so worried about the Muslims, open ur borders for them or STFU!! — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) December 26, 2019

And much to your disappointment, Muslims are very proud and happy here!😃 — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) December 26, 2019

It is not the first time that Adnan has slammed Pakistani 'interest' in India's internal matters. He had also taken a dig at Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan when the bill was just passed, “NO country has the right to comment on an internal matter of India. For example, “It’s MY house & it’s MY choice whom I allow to come in.. YOUR opinion is not important, nor invited, nor welcome & definitely NOT your business! You worry about your own A**!!” Recently, he had also shared a Jim Carrey GIF from Ace Ventura.

NO country has the right to comment on an internal matter of India. For example, “It’s MY house & it’s MY choice whom I allow to come in.. YOUR opinion is not important, nor invited, nor welcome & definitely NOT your business! You worry about your own A**!!” — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) December 10, 2019

He also explained the nitty-gritties of the CAA to those who had questioned his ‘silence’ on the matter. “I’m not silent! I’ve already stated that The #CABBill is 4 minority religions tht r being persecuted in ‘Theocratic States’. Muslims r NOT persecuted in Pak, Afghan or Bangla cause they r in majority. Muslims CAN still apply legally 4 Indian citizenship like b4,” (sic) he had tweeted. He also had some stinging response like this “Ladies & Gentleman, please welcome on this stage of Stupidity, the new face of ignorance!!!”

Abay ‘SALEH’!!! I’m not silent! I’ve already stated that The #CABBill is 4 minority religions tht r being persecuted in ‘Theocratic States’. Muslims r NOT persecuted in Pak, Afghan or Bangla cause they r in majority. Muslims CAN still apply legally 4 Indian citizenship like b4. https://t.co/MOKUwgo3z7 — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) December 22, 2019

