The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Adnan Sami Hits Out At 'Pakis' Over CAA, Asks Them To Accept These Points Or Keep Quiet

General News

Amid CAA, Adnan Sami asked Pakistanis to accept Muslims wanted to leave Pakistan or accept Muslims at the border into Pakistan before getting into the debate

Written By Joel Kurian | Mumbai | Updated On:
Adnan Sami

Adnan Sami is well known for his interesting response to trolls, particularly the Pakistanis. Just like the trolling increases around the Independence Day of his former and current country, it has been on the rise after the singer-music composer lent his support to the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act.

The Tera Chehra star’s responses have only been more savage recently. In his most recent response, Adnan Sami asked the Pakistanis who have 'uninvitedly thrust themselves into the debate’ to either accept that Muslims wanted to leave Pakistan and they should keep quiet if they cannot welcome Muslims at the border into their country. The 46-year-old added that Indian Muslims were proud and happy to be here, much to the ‘disappointment’ of his Pakistani trollers.

READ: 'My House, My Choice': Adnan Sami Demolishes Pak PM Imran Khan Over CAB, Expletives In Tow

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Adnan wrote a strong note. “Dear Pakis who have uninvitedly thrusted themselves into the CAA discussion. Firstly, if ur advocating 4 Muslims, then 1st accept that them wanting to leave you, defeats the purpose of ur existence! 2ndly, if ur so worried about the Muslims, open ur borders for them or S**U!!” (sic) He continued, “And much to your disappointment, Muslims are very proud and happy here!” 

Here are the posts 

READ:Adnan Sami Reacts To Trafficking Of Pakistan Brides To China, Calls It 'tragic & Shameful'

It is not the first time that Adnan has slammed Pakistani 'interest' in India's internal matters. He had also taken a dig at Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan when the bill was just passed, “NO country has the right to comment on an internal matter of India. For example, “It’s MY house & it’s MY choice whom I allow to come in.. YOUR opinion is not important, nor invited, nor welcome & definitely NOT your business! You worry about your own A**!!” Recently, he had also shared a Jim Carrey GIF from Ace Ventura.  

READ:Adnan Sami Explains CAA, Gives Savage Reply To Troll Who Said He 'sold His Soul To BJP'

He also explained the nitty-gritties of the CAA to those who had questioned his ‘silence’ on the matter. “I’m not silent! I’ve already stated that The #CABBill is 4 minority religions tht r being persecuted in ‘Theocratic States’. Muslims r NOT persecuted in Pak, Afghan or Bangla cause they r in majority. Muslims CAN still apply legally 4 Indian citizenship like b4,” (sic) he had tweeted. He also had some stinging response like this “Ladies & Gentleman, please welcome on this stage of Stupidity, the new face of ignorance!!!” 

READ:Adnan Sami Shares GIF Over Pakistan Interest In Indian Internal Matters, Fans In Splits

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
AAP SHOWS BJP THE MIRROR
MANOJ TIWARI WRITES TO PM MODI
KIRAN BEDI REACTS TO CM'S PETITION
'REBIRTH OF NATION'S CONSCIENCE'
'RAHUL IS CROSSING ALL LIMITS'
ROHIT TO LEAD WISDEN'S IPL TEAM