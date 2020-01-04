The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Michael Jackson 'tweets' New Year Wish, A 'spooked' Adnan Sami Has A Suggestion For Him

Bollywood News

The official Twitter handle of legendary popstar Michael Jackson tweeted wishes for New Year. Adnan Sami called it spooky and asked the singer to stop tweeting.

Written By Joel Kurian | Mumbai | Updated On:
Michael Jackson

The world was shocked when Michael Jackson, one of the biggest legends in the world of music, breathed his last in 2009. While the music sensation is immortal courtesy his chartbusters that are fresh in the minds of his fans worldwide, turns out he is also ‘alive’ on Twitter. On New Year, the Bad hitmaker sent greetings to his followers on Twitter, and Adnan Sami was among those who were ‘spooked’, urging him to ‘stop tweeting.’ 

READ: Michael Jackson's "Tweet From His Grave" Is Leaving Fans In Splits

Moments before the clock hit midnight and 2020 kicked in, the official Twitter handle of Michael Jackson wrote, “Wishing everyone a happy and healthy New Year!” along with a black-and-white photograph of ‘himself.’ There won’t be many musicians who aren’t a fan of Michael Jackson, and one of them is Adnan Sami. The tweet, like every other netizen following him, took the singer-music composer by surprise. 

READ: Michael Jackson's Evergreen Hits That Will Be Remembered Forever

Here’s the post:

READ: Michael Jackson's Jacket Now Lies In Kim Kardashian's Daughter's Wardrobe, Know Why

Michael Jackson’s tweet, however, was not a one-off incident. The account has been tweeting pictures, news reports, videos of the popstar regularly for a long time now.  Even Tiger Shroff once got a mention on the account.   

It is not clear yet on who is running the account.

Not just Michael, another legend, Sridevi’s Twitter account is active and had shared moments related to her posthumous National Award, birth and death anniversary. The account is apparently being run by her husband Boney Kapoor, since on their wedding anniversary, the account had tweeted:

READ: Aus Vs NZ: Matthew Wade Leaves Fans In Splits By Impersonating Michael Jackson

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SHIV SENA ATTACKS GOVT OVER ECONOMY
IRFAN PATHAN BIDS ADIEU TO CRICKET
RAHUL GANDHI CONDEMNS ATTACK
WW SOCIAL MEDIA CAMPAIGN BACKFIRES
LALU YADAV'S SLOGAN
IRFAN PATHAN RETIRES