Adnan Sami's Weight Loss Journey From Being Fat To Fit Is Inspiring

Adnan Sami is an Indian singer, musician, music composer, pianist and actor. During his early days, Adnan walked into the industry weighing over 200 kilos and was considered obese and unhealthy. Adnan’s transformation, since then, has been phenomenal. His pictures have left everyone shocked leaving many motivated to stay fit and healthy.

When once Adnan Sami fell sick, he realised that obesity comes with a lot of health issues. That's when he realised that he had no choice other than to lose weight in order to survive. And look how far he has come today.

When his transformation pictures first came out, rumours about him undergoing liposuction surgery started doing the rounds. However, Adnan shut down all allegations and explained that liposuction couldn't reduce such high amounts of fat from a person's body.

Adnan underwent a very tough body transformation journey bearing in mind the immense amount of fat he had to burn. If you are hoping to transform your body like Adnan Sami, here are some of his weight loss secrets to help you get in shape.

Adnan’s workout routine

Adnan began his workout with some light exercises like walking on the treadmill, cardio exercises, and strength training. He kept up with his workout regime and remained determined, disciplined and focused which helped him keep up the hard work. Eventually, the sweating in the gym showed results and helped him shed the fat and also made him more energetic. But most importantly, it was the sheer will power that helped Adnan shed all that excess fat.

Adnan’s diet plan

Adnan consulted a nutritionist and began focusing on his diet which is an important part of weight loss and fitness. He had said that he used to be an emotional eater which meant that he turned to food for comfort. His nutritionist put him on a healthy diet of low-calorie foods which helped him cut out all the unhealthy foods. He also had to cut sugar from his diet and stick to a healthy protein-based diet and his snacking habits had to change as well.

