Adnan Sami wishes his 'beloved little angelic daughter' as she turns three

It is a joyous moment for singer Adnan Sami whose little daughter, Medina Jaan turned three on May 8. Though the singer could not share the celebrations with his family and friends owing to the coronavirus pandemic, he shared his emotions on social media. Adnan shared a series of pictures with her little angel and also penned his emotions on the special day where he showered his blessings on his daughter.

Adnan Sami celebrates daughter Medina's birthday

Adnan took to his Twitter handle and shared certain throwback pictures of her daughter along with his wife where the three can be seen having a great time. In one of the pictures, the Sun Zara crooner shared a collage where he can be seen cuddling with his daughter while in other she shared a close-up shot of her beautiful little daughter which is just dripping love. Apart from the cute pictures, the actor penned his feelings on the joyous occasion and wrote, "Although it is a unique time in mankind's history where we all are in so-called 'Splendid isolation' and therefore are unable to celebrate it with family and friends in person but, we have their love and prayers in our hearts."

Read: Adnan Sami Takes Up Safe Hands Challenge With A Musical Twist, Kiren Rijiju Reacts; Watch

Read: Adnan Sami's Reaction On Pentagon's UFO Sightings Can't Be Missed

Adding he wrote, "I invite you all to join us in prayers for our Medina Jaan and for all humanity that we all come out of these difficult times with good health and above all, each other. We may be alone physically but we are together in spirit, resolve, and prayers. I, in turn, pray that our children get a better world to step into after this trying moment in our lives."

While captioning the adorable pictures on the micro-blogging site, Adnan extended his sweetest wishes to his "beloved little angelic daughter."

My beloved little angelic daughter, Medina Jaan celebrates her 3rd Birthday today...

HAPPY BIRTHDAY My Sweetest Princess...🎂🥰😍💖🤗🎈 pic.twitter.com/ZmQVQA81X1 — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) May 7, 2020

Read: Adnan Sami's Message For Hearts Stuck In Love-limbo: 'You're Not Alone'

Read: EXCLUSIVE: Adnan Sami Calls Himself A 'die-hard Romantic', Says 'we're Born With Love'



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.