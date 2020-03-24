The Debate
Priyanka Chopra And Tamanna Dutt Have Always Been By Each Other’s Side; See Pictures

Bollywood News

Priyanka Chopra Jonas shares an amazing bond with her best friend Tamanna Dutt. The two have always been by each other's side. See their adorable pictures.

Priyanka Chopra

Bollywood celebs are not far behind when it comes to giving major friendship goals with their BFFs. Quantico actor Priyanka Chopra is one such actor who loves her friends immensely. Many times, the actor is seen sharing pictures and videos with her best friend Tamanna Dutt on her Instagram handle. Take a look at adorable pictures of Priyanka and Tamanna that surely give us some major BFF goals.

ALSO READ: A Look At The Story Behind Priyanka Chopra’s Crossover To Hollywood

Adorable pictures of Priyanka Chopra with Tamanna Dutt

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

The actor shared a picture with her longtime best friend Tamanna Dutt on Instagram. The BFFs looked stunning as they posed for the photograph. In the picture shared by the global icon, she can be seen acing her style game in all-black attire. She can be seen sporting a black jacket which she paired with pants and a cap. She is also wearing a pair of shiny sneakers and dark shades to complete her look. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

Actor Priyanka Chopra attended the wedding ceremony of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal and also performed at the sangeet ceremony. The actor took her Instagram to share an adorable picture with her BFF Tamanna Dutt. In the picture, she is seen with her husband Nick Jonas along with her BFF Tamanna Dutt and her husband Sudeep Dutt. The picture was snapped as both the couples dressed up on their way to the Ambani wedding.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra’s Latest Instagram Posts Are A Proof That She Is Missing India A Lot

Squad goals

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

Three to tango

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

The 'date' selfie

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan's TB Video When She And Priyanka Chopra Shared Uncanny Resemblance

ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif To Priyanka Chopra; Bollywood Actors Participate In Janta Curfew With Fervour

 

 

