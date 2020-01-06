Adorable Pictures Of Sara And Saif Ali Khan Ahead Of Love Aaj Kal 2 Release

Sara Ali Khan started her acting career in Bollywood in 2018 when she appeared opposite to Sushant Singh Rajput in the film Kedarnath. Sara Ali Khan is the daughter of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh. She belongs to the lineage of the Pataudi family and is the granddaughter of Sharmila Tagore.

Sara Ali Khan’s upcoming films include an Imtiaz Ali’s film that will hit theatres on February 14, 2020. According to reports, this film is believed to be a sequel to the director’s Saif Ali Khan-starrer Love Aaj Kal.

The upcoming film, which does not have a title yet, will be starring Sara Ali Khan along with Kartik Aaryan and Randeep Hooda. Fans of Bollywood seem to be thrilled about the movie as the prequel of the upcoming hit film starred Saif Ali Khan and had a unique love story. Imtiaz Ali is a promising director and fans of Sara Ali Khan are excited to see how the young actor has worked with the acclaimed director.

Sara, who has appeared in two films, is a very popular face among the millennials and has a huge fan following. She is always looked up to for fashion inspiration and her style. While fans are excited to watch Sara in the alleged sequel of Saif Ali Khan’s Love Aaj Kal, here are some pictures of the father-daughter duo one must adore before comparing the two movies.

Sara Ali Khan and Saif pictures

The two photographed when Sara was very young

Other pics of the duo

