Kartik Aaryan's Films In 2020; Love Aaj Kal 2 To Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, An Exciting Line-up

Kartik Aaryan is set to feature in several upcoming films this year and the next year. He will next be seen on the big screen in the upcoming comedy-romance, Pati Patni Aur Woh, which is set to release on December 6, 2019. The actor has also finished his shoot for Imtiaz Ali's next directorial. Imtiaz Ali's next will be released on Valentine's Day, 2020. The actor also has two other films lined up for him in 2020, and he has already begun filming for both of them. Quite evidently, 2020 promises to be a good year for Kartik Aaryan. Here are his three upcoming films that are set to release in 2020.

Love Aaj Kal 2

Love Aaj Kal 2 is not the official title of the film and the title will be announced soon. Reportedly, the movie will be a sequel to the popular romantic flick Love Aaj Kal, which was also directed by Imtiaz Ali. The movie will not only star Kartik Aaryan, but also feature Sara Ali Khan and Randeep Hooda. In a recent interview with a media publication, Kartik said that he was truly excited about the film and that working with Imtiaz Ali had changed his acting process. The movie is set to release on February 14, 2020, on Valentine's Day.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is the sequel to the massively popular superhit, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, which starred Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan and Shiney Ahuja in the lead roles. The sequel will not feature the lead cast of the original and will hence not have Akshay playing the role of Dr Aditya Shrivastav or Vidya Balan in the role of Manjulika. The new lead cast of the movie will include Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu. The movie is set to release on July 31, 2020.

Dostana 2

Kartik will also feature in another sequel next year. Dostana 2 is the sequel to the popular romantic comedy Dostana, which released in the year 2008 and was directed by Tarun Mansukhani. The sequel will be directed by Collin D'Cunha and will star Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor, Lakshya and Abhishek Banerjee in the lead roles.

