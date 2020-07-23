Aftab Shivdasani Talks About ‘groupism’ In Bollywood, Says It Was Earlier Called ‘campism’

Several celebrities have opened up about the nepotism controversy in Bollywood after Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide. One of the celebrities includes the Awara Paagal Deewana actor, Aftab Shivdasani. In a recent interview with a news portal, Aftab Shivdasani shared his thoughts about ‘groupism’ in Bollywood.

Talking about the various groups in Bollywood, Aftab said that the phenomenon of ‘groupism’ was referred to as ‘campism’ in the early 2000s. Aftab also gave an example of some ‘camps’. He said that some actors belonged to the YRF camp while some belonged to the ‘Bhatt camp’ and the like.

Speaking about his career, Aftab Shivdasani said that he was never subjected to campism. Further, he said that he had worked with several producers in the span of his career. Aftab hinted at not taking any special favours from the directors who collaborated with him. Further, he mentioned that he had done 9 films with Vikram Bhatt and about 5 films with RGV. However, the actor said that he was not a part of their ‘camps’.

Talking about Karan Johar, Aftab mentioned that Johar was a distant relative of his. However, he hinted that he was not too close to Johar. Further, Shivdasani said that he did not have any enemies in the film industry. He also said that he maintained a distance from the ‘groupism’ and ‘campism’ ideologies.

Talking about his film career, Aftab Shivdasani mentioned the reason for rejecting certain roles. Aftab said that he had rejected some side roles in the span of his career. However, the actor said that he had been polite about the same. Further, he stressed on the importance of being courteous while rejecting a project.

Shivdasani also expressed his thoughts about the remake of Anil Kapoor’s film Mr India. Aftab played the role of a child artist in this film. He felt that it wasn’t a good idea to remake the film. Further, he also felt that some films needed to be left untouched. However, the actor did consider the possibility of a spin-off.

Aftab Shivdasani's movies:

Aftab Shivdasani made his debut in Bollywood with Ram Gopal Verma’s romantic musical Mast. Since then Shivdasani has starred in several movies like the Masti franchise, Awara Paagal Deewana, and Kyaa Kool Hain Hum 3. As per reports, he is currently working on the sequel of the comedy film, Tom, Dick and Harry.

