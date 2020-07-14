Riteish Deshmukh Turned Pink With Embarrassment On The Stage Of 'CCL'; Here's Why

The CCL i.e the Celebrity Cricket League was inspired by the Indian Premier League. The teams of CCL consisted of non-professional cricket players, most of them were film actors. For one of the glam nights of CCL, Ayushmann Khurrana and Riteish Deshmukh hosted the show and entertained the audience, keeping them hooked till the very end of the show. However, when the team of Mumbai heroes came on stage, Riteish Deshmukh turned red with embarrassment. Read to know why.

When Riteish Deshmukh turned red on the stage of Celebrity Cricket League

Kangana Ranaut, the brand ambassador of Mumbai Heroes was called up on stage, by the hosts Riteish Deshmukh and Ayushmann Khurrana. The duo pulled Kangana Ranaut’s leg for a while. She later called up her team, Mumbai Heroes on stage.

Actor Aftab Shivdasani, the then captain of Mumbai Heroes, started pulling Ritiesh Deshmukh’s leg, teasing him because he left their team and made his own team, Veer Marathi. Aftab Shivdasani asked Riteish Deshmukh to mention a few good things about Mumbai Heroes since he had been their vice-captain.

The latter looked embarrassed and nearly turned pink by the former’s remark but somehow answered their questions sportingly. Riteish Deshmukh owns the team Veer Marathi, a cricket team consisting of Marathi actors. But earlier, the actor was a part of Mumbai Heroes, moreover, he was their vice-captain, which is why the team members pulled his leg because he left them and made his own team. The team was formed in 2013, with Mahesh Manjrekar as their Captain.

The team managed to reach the semi-finals in that year. The Celebrity Cricket League consists of nine teams of film actors from nine major regional film industries of Indian cinema. The teams include Karnataka bulldozers, Punjab De Sher, Bengal Tigers, Bhojpuri Dabbangs, Chennai Rhinos, Kerala Strikers, Mumbai Heroes, Telugu Warriors and Veer Marathi. Telugu Warriors have won 3 seasons so far. Chennai Rhinos have won two seasons, while Mumbai Heroes won the last season which was held in 2019. Riteish Deshmukh’s team Veer Marathi played 3 seasons in the years 2013, 2014 and 2015.

