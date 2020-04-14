The Debate
Aftab Shivdasani Wishes Vivek Oberoi As 'Company' Completes 18 Years

Bollywood News

As Vivek Oberoi's debut film 'Company' clocked 18 years of its release, Aftab Shivdasani recounted some old memories with the actor on his first day of shoot.

Aftab Shivdasani wishes Vivek Oberoi as 'Company' completes 18 years

Vivek Oberoi is receiving words of appreciation on social media after his 2002 debut film Company clocked 18 years on April 12. Vivek who was touched by the warmth and love that the people bestowed on him, was also congratulated by his friend and co-actor Aftab Shivdasani. Aftaab shared some memories from the past which just depicts the strong bond between the two actors.

Aftab Shivdasani recounts old memories with Vivek Oberoi

Congratulating Vivek for the special occasion, Aftab Shivdasani recapitulated some old fond memories with Vivek and explained how they first met on the set of the shoot where he was about to shoot a jail sequence from the film. He also praised Vivek for his hard work that he puts in behind every film that he does and counting his journey with Vivek since their first meeting till the ‘Masti’ series that they did together. Touched by such kind words from his friend, an overwhelmed Vivek thanked Aftab wrote that even his journey with Aftab over the years has been incredible and he also expressed his happiness of sharing a deep bond with him. 

Read: Vivek Oberoi Shares 'level Of Enthusiasm' After People Beat Utensils On March 22; See Post

Read: Bappi Lahiri Lauds PM Modi, Shares His 'Stay At Home Sunday', Vivek Oberoi Makes Uttapams

Fan congratulates Vivek

This trail of appreciation started when one of the users, Iyan Amjad congratulated Vivek as his film completed 18 years and also termed the film as a landmark for the Indian cinema. He also lauded the great vision of filmmaker Ram Gopal Verma that was put behind making this masterpiece.

 

Read: Vivek Oberoi Finds Something 'very Unusual!' In Bandra; Netizens Resolve His Query

Read: Vivek Oberoi Shares Clip Of Germans Chanting 'Hare Krishna' At Delhi Airport; Watch

 

 

