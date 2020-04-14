Aftab Shivdasani wishes Vivek Oberoi as 'Company' completes 18 years

Vivek Oberoi is receiving words of appreciation on social media after his 2002 debut film Company clocked 18 years on April 12. Vivek who was touched by the warmth and love that the people bestowed on him, was also congratulated by his friend and co-actor Aftab Shivdasani. Aftaab shared some memories from the past which just depicts the strong bond between the two actors.

Aftab Shivdasani recounts old memories with Vivek Oberoi

Congratulating Vivek for the special occasion, Aftab Shivdasani recapitulated some old fond memories with Vivek and explained how they first met on the set of the shoot where he was about to shoot a jail sequence from the film. He also praised Vivek for his hard work that he puts in behind every film that he does and counting his journey with Vivek since their first meeting till the ‘Masti’ series that they did together. Touched by such kind words from his friend, an overwhelmed Vivek thanked Aftab wrote that even his journey with Aftab over the years has been incredible and he also expressed his happiness of sharing a deep bond with him.

Thank you so much my brother! It’s been an incredible journey and I’m so happy to have met brothers like you along the way! Much love always! https://t.co/T5MNhBYJIN — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) April 14, 2020

Congratulations my friend I still remember being introduced to you on your first day of shoot (the jail sequence) by @RGVzoomin at Filmistan studios and you were so good in the film! From there to the Masti series!! Great times 🤗 https://t.co/hrFVickQEM — Aftab at 🏡 (@AftabShivdasani) April 14, 2020

Fan congratulates Vivek

This trail of appreciation started when one of the users, Iyan Amjad congratulated Vivek as his film completed 18 years and also termed the film as a landmark for the Indian cinema. He also lauded the great vision of filmmaker Ram Gopal Verma that was put behind making this masterpiece.

COMPANY is definitely a must-watch. 👏👏👏

A landmark movie for Indian cinema thanks to the great vision by @RGVzoomin.

A memorable gem with an excellent star cast who gave a mind-blowing and unforgettable performances.

Superb dialogues and outstanding bgm.#18YearsOfCompany pic.twitter.com/hVWsgJDDYV — Iyan Amjad (@IyanAmjad) April 11, 2020

Thank you for the kind words Iyan🙏😁



A film very close to my heart, always makes me nostalgic! Chandu sends his love and gratitude to the entire team!



Hope you all are safe and healthy! @RGVzoomin @ajaydevgn @mkoirala @Mohanlal @BoneyKapoor @ishakonnects #18YearsOfCompany https://t.co/yns7JVBASG — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) April 12, 2020

