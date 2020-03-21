Richa Chadha And Other Celebrities Seen Exploring Nature Amid The Coronavirus Crisis

People are facing a lot of issues due to the outbreak of Coronavirus. They have been staying at home and taking precautions for the same. However, there are some celebrities who have been seen stepping out in nature. The celebrities include Richa Chadha, Sobhita Dhulipala and Gul Panag. Take a look at their social media posts.

Celebrities exploring nature amidst the Coronavirus scare

Richa Chadha

Popular actor Richa Chadha was seen wearing a mask and headphones. Richa was also seen wearing a black sling bag. She recently posted an Instagram story of the video. She captioned the video as "Don't ask".

Sobhita Dhulipala

Sobhita Dhulipala was seen wearing a black shirt with orange lines on it. She was holding madeleines in her hand in one picture and in another picture she was sitting on the grass. The location of the post was Hyderabad.

In the second post, the actor posted two images. In one image, she was seen seeing clicking a mirror selfie. She wore a white shirt with a black pair of pants. Her shirt was designed by HUEMN. In the second picture, she was seen wearing black glares with a sling bag. Sobhita Dhulipala looked extremely gorgeous in the image. In the background of the picture, there is a tree that made the picture look more vibrant.

Gul Panag

Gul Panag clicked a selfie with her kid Nihal. The picture was clicked in a garden in Versova, Mumbai. Gul Panag is seen wearing a pink tank top and glares. Gul Panag also mentioned in her post that she was making a timetable for her son.

