Aftab Shivdasani Says Keeping Pregnancy A Surprise Was Quite Difficult But Strategic; Read

Actor Aftab Shivdasani recently spoke about his newborn baby with wife Nin Dusanj and how they wanted to keep the pregnancy a low-key affair. In a recent interaction with Hindustan Times, the actor spoke about strategically planning out the entire pregnancy as they wanted to keep it private and sacred. He also revealed how the pandemic was a cause of worry but it gave the couple some time to themselves while they stayed protected from all that was going on outside.

Aftab Shivdasani on his newborn

Aftab Shivdasani and Nin Dusanj recently had a baby together in London where they have been settled for a while. In the recent interaction, the actor spoke about the amazing feeling and how they kept it a secret from everyone including a few close friends. He said that they consciously chose to keep it a surprise as some things in life were private and sacred.

The actor revealed that it was not easy for them to keep it quiet as it was not something that could be hidden easily. But they planned it strategically and decided to have the baby in London so that they could have some quality time and space to themselves.

Aftab Shivdasani also spoke about how the pandemic was always at the back of their heads. However, he considered it lucky that they got some time for themselves during the lockdown while they also stayed protected. He also said that the couple focused on the positive through all of it as they did not want it to affect the health of the baby or the mother.

On the work front, Aftab Shivdasani revealed that he was planning to get back to work in Mumbai soon. He will be resuming the shoot of his web series, following which he is also planning to work on his first production, Dhundh. He was of the stance that he would be multi-tasking through it as it was necessary to have a work-life balance. Aftab Shivdasani also said that his wife Nin was super organised, which helped the entire family in managing tasks well.

