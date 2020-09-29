New On Disney Plus In October 2020: What Is New On Disney Plus Hotstar?

Disney Plus Hotstar is a popular digital platform to stream movies and series online. It has a wide variety of shows from various genres and movies from different cinemas. Read on to know the list of new shows and movies that will be releasing in October 2020 on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Disney plus October 2020 release: New shows and movies on Disney plus

October 1 Maleficent October 2 Beverly Hills Chihuahua

Cheaper by the Dozen 2

Mr. Holland’s Opus

Secrets of the Zoo: Down Under (s1)

The Simpsons (s31)

Zenimation Extended Edition Premiere

Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom Episode 102 – “Happy Birthday, Gino!”

One Day at Disney Episode 144 – “Pablo Tufino: Ride Show Technician”

Weird But True Episode 308 – “Our Solar System” October 9 The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader

Oil Spill of the Century

Wild Portugal

X2

The Right Stuff Premiere Episode 101 – “Sierra Hotel”

Episode 102 – “Goodies”

Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom Episode 103 – “Betty and the Beast”

Weird But True Episode 309 – “Cooking”

One Day at Disney Episode 145 – “Gabriela Clark: Creative Print Marketing” October 16 Disney Junior the Rocketeer (s1)

Drain (s3)

Lost on Everest

Marvel’s Iron Man & Captain America: Heroes United

Clouds Premiere

The Right Stuff Episode 103- “Single Combat Warrior”

One Day At Disney Episode 146 – “Alfredo Ayala: R&D Imagineer”

Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom Episode 104 – “Meet the Mandrills”

Meet the Chimps Premiere

Weird But True Episode 310 – “Explorers” October 23 Gathering Storm (s1)

India from Above (s1)

Marvel Super Hero Adventures (Shorts) (s4)

Pompeii: Secrets of the Dead

Ultimate Viking Sword

Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom Episode 105 – “Aardvark Love!”

Once Upon a Snowman Premiere

The Big Fib New Episodes 116 – 130

The Right Stuff Episode 104 – “Advent”

Weird But True Episode 311 – “Scuba Diving”

One Day At Disney Episode 147 – “Jason Benetti: Play-by-Play Commentator” October 30 Disney the Owl House (s1)

The Sorcerer’s Apprentice

X-Ray Earth (s1)

The Mandalorian Season Premiere “Chapter 9”

Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom Episode 106 – “Peri’s Prickly Pregnancy”

The Right Stuff Episode 105 – “The Kona Kai Seance”

Weird But True Episode 312 – “Camping”

One Day At Disney Episode 148 – “Dana Amendola: Disney Theatrical Productions”

