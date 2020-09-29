Lili Reinhart Is Nostalgic For Her "quarantine Life" As She Shares An Album Of Pictures

Lili Reinhart is back on the sets of Riverdale as the filming of the show has commenced in Canada. However, the actor seems to be missing her life during the pandemic lockdown when she spent quality time with her friends. She recently shared a series of pictures from her “quarantine life” and shared in the caption how she is getting nostalgic about it.

Lili Reinhart gets nostalgic

Lili Reinhart took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures with her friends where she recalled how she had spent time with them during the pandemic lockdown. In the first picture posted by the actor, Lili seemed to be out with her friends on an evening.

In another picture, Lili was seen posing at a beach where she sat with her knees close to her chest as her blond hair swayed in the wind. Further, the actor shared more light-hearted pictures in which one could see her solving jigsaw puzzles with her friends and decorate eggs, among other things. She also shared pictures of her eating snacks and enjoying a drink with her friends.

A couple of pictures showed how her friends enjoyed the company of Lili’s rescue dog Milo. In the end, Lili shared a picture in a white dress as she climbed on a railing and posed for the camera. Check out the pictures below.

Fans react

Fans of the actor flooded the posts with their comments and reactions to the pictures. A number of people shared how much they adored the Hustlers star and sent her warm regards. Many other fans shared how beautiful the actor is and how much they admire her. Check out some of the comments below.

Lili Reinhart had previously posted a picture with her rescue dog Milo. The actor had written in the caption that Milo is always the star of every photoshoot. The picture with Milo had garnered much love from the fans and had gone viral at the time it was shared by Lili on social media. Check out the picture below.

Promo credits: Lili Reinhart Instagram

