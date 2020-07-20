After Alia, Father Mahesh Bhatt, Pooja Shares Cryptic Posts Amid Kangana Ranaut Attack

The Bhatt family has been at the receiving end of abuse ever since the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. While Alia Bhatt and Mahesh Bhatt have maintained silence, Soni Razdan and Pooja Bhatt have still been expressing their displeasure over some of the statements directed at them. As Kangana Ranaut attacked the family once again on Nation Wants to Know with Republic Media Network Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, the four members shared cryptic quotes revolving around ‘truth’, ‘lies’ ‘wise men not needing to prove their point’ and ‘speaking about others.’

As Kangana Ranaut hit out at Mahesh Bhatt in Sushant Singh Rajput case, and highlighted Alia Bhatt gaining from nepotism, Alia had written, “The truth is a truth, even if no one believes it. A lie is a lie, even if everyone believes it.”

Her mother Soni Razdan shared the quote, “A lie runs until it is overtaken by the truth.”

Mahesh Bhatt is known to share quotes regularly and his posts this time could be considered as a response to Kangana’s attack. The veteran filmmaker wrote that he did not want to be known as a ‘holy man’. He shared quotes about ‘true words’ and ‘wise know nothing’.

Pooja shared a quote about a person revealing the most about themselves when they speak about others.

Here are the posts

I don’t want posterity to remember ME at all.I don’t want the world to recall me as a holy man.U do everything to be remembered .U want airports,stamps, monuments in ur name.U do everything to just continue.Permanence is just not possible.The quest for permanence is man's tragedy pic.twitter.com/2mka3iMKYx — Mahesh Bhatt (@MaheshNBhatt) July 19, 2020

”True words aren’t eloquent; eloquent words aren’t true. Wise men don’t need to prove their point; men who need to prove their point aren’t wise.” pic.twitter.com/5zuDygnvkV — Mahesh Bhatt (@MaheshNBhatt) July 19, 2020

The wise know nothing at all; Well maybe one song. pic.twitter.com/9MuoWv3gJb — Mahesh Bhatt (@MaheshNBhatt) July 20, 2020

“We reveal most about ourselves when we speak about others.”

Kamand Kojouri @KamandKojouri — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) July 20, 2020

Kangana in her interview with Republic TV, claimed that Mahesh Bhatt might have launched her, but he had humiliated her by throwing ‘chappals’ at her when she refused his film. She questioned the director’s involvement in Sushant’s relationship with Rhea Chakraborty, and claimed that he predicted her ‘tragic end’ in the way she claimed he did for Sushant. About Alia, she stated that she had accepted awards for a ‘mediocre 10-minute role’ and slammed her comments on Sushant on Koffee with Karan.

