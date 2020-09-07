After Beau Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora Tests COVID-19 Positive; Says 'I Am Feeling Fine'

After actor Arjun Kapoor tested Coronavirus positive on September 6, actress Malaika Arora also informed fans about being tested the same. The actress penned a statement on Instagram while informing fans about her diagnosis. In the statement, Malaika wrote that she is asymptomatic and is “feeling fine.” She further mentioned that she is adhering to all safety norms while following all the required protocols. Further, Malaika revealed that she has isolated herself on the advice of the doctors and the authorities and will be kept under home quarantine.

Malaika Arora tests COVID-19 positive

Continuing, the actress requested all her fans and to stay calm and safe amid the ongoing pandemic. At last, she concluded the statement by thanking everyone for their support to the actress. Several friends and colleagues of the actress were the first ones to drop their takes on the news and wished her with a speedy recovery. Actor Rahul Khanna was the first one to wish the actress with a “get well soon” message. Followed by Rahul was filmmaker Punit Malhotra who wrote, “Take care, ma’am.” Actress Bipasha Basu was also among the ones to send in her wishes to the actress and wrote, “Get Well soon hugs.” Akansha Ranjan Kapoor poured in her hearts for the actress under the post.

Read: Arjun Kapoor Tests Positive For COVID-19, Says 'I Have Isolated Myself At Home'

Read: Teachers' Day 2020: From Ajay Devgn To Malaika Arora, Bollywood Extends Heartfelt Wishes

Earlier, the actress' beau, Arjun Kapoor took to social media to announce the unfortunate news of his health and wrote, “It is my duty to inform all of you that I have tested positive for coronavirus. I'm feeling ok and I'm asymptomatic. I have isolated myself at home under the advice of doctors and authorities and will be under home quarantine. I thank you all in advance for your support and I will keep you all updated about my health in the days to come. These are extraordinary and unprecedented times and I have faith that all of humanity will overcome this virus. Much love, Arjun”.

Maliaka Arora and Arjun Kapoor have been one of the most followed celebrity couples of the industry. The couple got together following Arora's split with Arbaaz Khan in 2016. When talking about her marriage to Zoom.TV, the actor said that she has been very honest about where they stand, and as and when things move, they will surely speak about it.

Read: Malaika Arora Wonders If The Weekend's Here, Says "kinda Lost Track"; See Pic

Read: Malaika Arora Spotted Exiting A Shoot In Stunning Monochrome Dress

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.