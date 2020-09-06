Arjun Kapoor tests positive for COVID-19, says 'I have isolated myself at home'

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor said on September 6 that he has tested positive for coronavirus infection. The actor penned a statement on Instagram while informing fans about his diagnosis. In the statement, the actor wrote that he is asymptomatic and is feeling "completely ok'. Further, the actor revealed that he has isolated himself on the advice of the doctors and the authorities and will be kept under home quarantine.

Arjun Kapoor tests COVID positive

Continuing, the actor promised his fans to keep updating them about his health condition from time to time. Elaborating on the same, he thanked all his fans and well-wishers in advance for their support and also said that he will keep his fans updated with his health conditions in the days to come. At last, Arjun concluded the post on a positive note where he consoled all and wrote that these are unprecedented times and he is sure that humanity will overcome the deadly virus soon.

Scores of his friends and colleagues were the first ones to drop their takes on the news and wished the actor with a speedy recovery. Actor Manav Vij was the first one to leave a comment under the post and wrote, “Take good care, big hug.” Followed by Manav was comedian Atul Khatri who wrote, “Take care.” Actress Nimrat Kaur hailed the actor for sharing the news with all. She wished the actor with a speedy recovery and wrote that Arjun is a super responsible person for putting the information across.

It was just a few days earlier that the actor had resume shooting for debutant director Kaashvie Nair’s untitled film. The actor who was happy to get back to work after a long hiatus shared a picture from the sets of the film. The actor shared the picture on Instagram where he can be seen enjoying his time on the set with other crew members. While captioning the post, the Ki & Ka actor wrote that he is very happy to be back on the set and feels like thanking Nikkhil Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, Bhushan Kumar, and John Abraham for making filming possible again for the film.

