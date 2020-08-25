Malaika Arora Spotted Exiting A Shoot In Stunning Monochrome Dress

Malaika Arora has always been a paparazzi favourite star who seems to love being clicked. She never refuses to strike a pose for the paparazzi and is thus one of the most followed celebrities of Bollywood. The Chaiyya Chaiyya girl was recently spotted in town by the photographers, all dressed up for a shoot. Read more to know about Malaika Arora.

Malaika Arora spotted in a stunning monochrome dress

Malaika Arora was recently spotted in Mumbai while she stepped out of her house for a shoot. Popular photographer Manav Manglani has shared pictures of the star on his Instagram handle. Arora was seen wearing a halter neck black and white dress and accompanied it with black pumps, diamond earpieces, and hair tied into a sleek ponytail. She chose to go with a smokey eye makeup look and posed expertly for the paparazzi.

She has also shared a video of her outfit on her Instagram. Her Instagram story reveals that her dress was for the popular show, India’s Best Dancer’s shoot. In the video, Malaika was seen grooving along with the music and used a popular Instagram sticker for the same. See post here.

Source: Malaika Arora Instagram

More about Malaika Arora

Maliaka Arora and Arjun Kapoor have been one of the most followed celebrity couples of the industry. The couple got together following Arora's split with Arbaaz Khan in 2016. When talking about her marriage to Zoom.TV, the actor said that she has been very honest about where they stand, and as and when things move, they will surely speak about it. During a recent interview with Deccan Chronicle, Arjun was asked about his marriage plans with Malaika, to which he replied marriage is definitely not going to happen now. Arjun is happy on both the personal and professional fronts and has always been open about the same.

He asks the media to be assured that he will not shock them all and if there is something to be spoken about, he will inform everyone and make them a part of it.

