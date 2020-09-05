Teachers' Day 2020: From Ajay Devgn To Malaika Arora, Bollywood Extends Heartfelt Wishes

The entire nation is celebrating Teachers' Day with sheer joy today, i.e. on September 5, 2020. Ever since morning, social media is flooded with heartfelt posts shared by millions, dedicated to their beloved teachers. A lot of Bollywood celebrities also joined the bandwagon with many sharing unique Teachers' Day posts on their social media handles. Thus, here's taking a look at how Bollywood celebrated Teacher's Day:

Ajay Devgn

The Tanhaji actor Ajay Devgn had a quirky take on Teachers' Day 2020. Devgn saluted the 'camera' by calling it his teacher as he revealed learning something new every time he's behind one. He shared a suave photograph of himself operating a professional camera from what appears to be a film set on Instagram to wish everyone a 'Happy Teacher's Day'. Sharing the post, he expressed wrote, "On Teachers' Day, I salute the Camera. I’ve realised that every time I’m behind it, I’ve learnt something new. It’s an ongoing process".

Kajol

Ajay Devgn's actor wife, Kajol took the opportunity to appreciate her family for everything they've taught her this Teachers' Day. Sharing a throwback picture with her maternal family and her husband, she wrote, "From everything that we learn, what stays with us is what we get from our family". Raising a toast for her family, the Devi actor added, "Here's to my closest clan who've taught me great values of life (sic)".

Bipasha Basu

Bipasha Basu, who recently made her comeback as an actor after five years in Dangerous, also shared a sweet post on Teachers' Day. Through her IG post, Basu expressed that, "If there were no teachers, all other professionals would not exist". Check out her post below:

Malaika Arora

On the occasion of Teachers' Day, designer Rick Roy showered Malaika Arora with immense love. Sharing a selfie with India's Best Dancer judge from last year, Roy was all-praise about Arora as he wrote, "Love you always for everything". Soon, the Chaiyya Chaiyya fame reposted the story and sent virtual hugs for her designer friend. Take a look:

Nimrat Kaur

The Airlift fame, Nimrat Kaur took to Twitter to thank all the teachers for making the world a better place. A grateful Nimrat also went on to say that all she is, is because of the lessons she has learnt from all the teachers. Check out her tweet below:

All that I am is the collective lessons I’ve learnt from all the teachers who continue to appear in my life, knowingly or unknowingly. I salute all such souls who’ve led their lives by example and strive to make the world outside and within us, a better place. #HappyTeachersDay — Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) September 5, 2020

(Image credit: Nimrat Kaur, Ajay Devgn and Bipasha Basu Instagram)

