After 'Boycott Netflix', Now 2 Executives Booked In MP Over 'A Suitable Boy' Kissing Scene

After outrage on Twitter, now a First Information Report (FIR) has been registered over a kissing scene in A Suitable Boy, purportedly shot in a temple. The case has been lodged in Madhya Pradesh against two executives of Netflix for allegedly 'hurting religious sentiments.' Monika Shergill, Vice President, Content (Netflix) and Ambika Khurana, Director, Public Policies (Netflix) were booked by Rewa police in Madhya Pradesh, acting upon a complaint registered by Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) national secretary Gaurav Tiwari.

FIR against Netflix over A Suitable Boy scene

As per PTI, Gaurav Tiwari had alleged that the makers of A Suitable Boy were encouraging ‘love jihad’ and sought the removal of ‘objectionable scenes.’ He had an apology from the makers in his complaint.

“Kissing scenes (filmed) inside a temple of Lord Maheshwar (a historic town located on the banks of Narmada in Madhya Pradesh) have hurt the sentiments of Hindus. This is also encouraging ‘love jihad’,” he wrote in his complaint, naming Monika Shergill and Ambika Khurana in it.

The FIR was confirmed by Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra.

In a video statement, he said, “I had asked officials to examine the series ‘A Suitable Boy’ being streamed on Netflix to check if kissing scenes in it were filmed in a temple and if it hurt religious sentiments. The examination prima facie found that these scenes are hurting the sentiments of a particular religion." “On the basis of a complaint filed by Gaurav Tiwari, an FIR is being registered under section 295 (A) (malicious acts to outrage and insulting the religious feelings and beliefs) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in Rewa against Netflix officials- Monika Shergill and Ambika Khurana,” Mishra also added

If any OTT platform is delibrately insulting the Hindu Gods & Goddess, pls file the complaint with the police or local court under Section 295A of IPC. The law will take care of such offenders.



In case of any assistance you can contact me or @chakusameer#BoycottNetflix — Gaurav Goel (@goelgauravbjp) November 22, 2020

The development came after Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Gaurav Goel had tweeted that people getting offended with the ‘insult’ of Hindu Gods and Goddesses should approach the police and courts. His comment was in reaction to the ‘Boycott Netflix’ trend that went viral on Twitter recently over the scene. Actor-TV personality Rahul Mahajan had also reacted strongly, asking if similar scenes would be shot in a mosque.

मुस्लिम लड़के द्वारा हिंदू लड़की के साथ मंदिर प्रांगण में श्रीराम की आरती के दौरान ‘किसिंग सीन’ - इसे कहते हैं ‘क्रीएटिव फ़्रीडम’



हाँ पर अगर कोई निर्माता हिंदू लड़के और मुस्लिम लड़की का मस्जिद में अजान के वक्त ‘किसिंग सीन’ शूट कर दे तो यह ‘क्रीएटिव फ़्रीडम’ छुट्टी पर चली जाएगी। https://t.co/WpD0QKfzhH — Rahul Pramod Mahajan (@TheRahulMahajan) November 21, 2020

A Suitable Boy scene

Characters played by Tanya Maniktala and Kabir Durrani, a Hindu named Lata Mehra and Muslim Danesh Razvi, are seen kissing purpotedly in a temple in the show that has been released on Netflix recently (originally on BBC One). The series, directed by Oscar-nominated Mira Nair, also stars Tabu, Ishaan Khatter, among others.

(With inputs from PTI)

