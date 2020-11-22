'Boycott Netflix' trends over 'A Suitable Boy' scene, BJP's Gaurav Goel seeks FIR

The past few weeks have been dominated by instances of netizens expressing their outrage on various incidents. Be it two advertisements of a jewellery brand or a question on a TV quiz show, Twitteratti had reacted strongly, some even taking the ‘law’ in their hands and some approaching the law enforcement agencies. The latest was the ‘Boycott Netflix’ trend over Mira Nair’s series A Suitable Boy.

‘Boycott Netflix’ trends over A Suitable Boy

The outrage was over a scene in A Suitable Boy in which the characters played by Tanya Maniktala and Kabir Durrani are seen kissing in a temple. While the former’s Lata Mehra is a Hindu, the latter’s character was a Muslim named Danesh Razvi.

Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Gaurav Goel joined the ‘Boycott Netflix’ trend, without naming A Suitable Boy. He urged that if any OTT platform was ‘deliberately insulting’ Hindu Gods and Goddess, one should file a complaint with the police or local court under Section 295A of the Indian Penal Code. Offering them all support, he wrote that ‘the law will take care of such offenders.’

If any OTT platform is delibrately insulting the Hindu Gods & Goddess, pls file the complaint with the police or local court under Section 295A of IPC. The law will take care of such offenders.



In case of any assistance you can contact me or @chakusameer#BoycottNetflix — Gaurav Goel (@goelgauravbjp) November 22, 2020

Actor-TV personality Rahul Mahajan was among the others who expressed his displeasure over the scene. He wrote, "A Muslim man kissing a Hindu woman during the Ram Aarti was ‘creative freedom’. But when a Hindu man and Muslim women would kiss in a mosque during Azaan, this creative freedom would go missing.’

मुस्लिम लड़के द्वारा हिंदू लड़की के साथ मंदिर प्रांगण में श्रीराम की आरती के दौरान ‘किसिंग सीन’ - इसे कहते हैं ‘क्रीएटिव फ़्रीडम’



हाँ पर अगर कोई निर्माता हिंदू लड़के और मुस्लिम लड़की का मस्जिद में अजान के वक्त ‘किसिंग सीन’ शूट कर दे तो यह ‘क्रीएटिव फ़्रीडम’ छुट्टी पर चली जाएगी। https://t.co/WpD0QKfzhH — Rahul Pramod Mahajan (@TheRahulMahajan) November 21, 2020

'Boycott Netflix' became one of the top trends on Twitter with people sharing memes and more.

Netflix again glorifies Love Jihad in the latest webseries



True hindus to Netflix India :#BoycottNetflix pic.twitter.com/cIJinkpClv — Kamlendra Singh Jhala (@ksjhala_udaipur) November 22, 2020

A Suitable Boy

A Suitable Boy also stars Tabu, Ishaan Khatter, Ranvir Shorey, Vijay Verma, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Rasika Dugal, Vivaan Shah, among others. The series is based on Vikram Seth's novel of the same name, that had relesed in 1993.

The plot of the series traces characters in the post-Independence era and is set in Lucknow. It also traces the riots and other real incidents of that era.

The series had first aired on BBC One in July. It was recently released on Netflix along with Hindi dubbing. The series features six episodes in total.

