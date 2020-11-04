When Vivaan Shah From 'A Suitable Boy' Said Bollywood Is Difficult Place For Outsiders

Actor Vivaan Shah has been receiving much love from fans for his role in the British-Indian series A Suitable Boy. The actor played the role of Varun Mehra on the show. Varun Mehra is the brother of Aarun and Lata on the show and is also an alcoholic who later goes on to get a job in the Indian Administrative Service. Back in 2017, Vivaan gave a detailed interview to PTI on what being an outsider in Bollywood felt like. Read ahead to know what the actor said:

Also Read | Vijay Varma shares BTS clicks from 'A Suitable Boy', thanks director for Rasheed's madness

Vivaan Shah started his interview by mentioning that he made it in the Industry without using his family name. He further added that it would have been even more difficult for him if people didn't know anything about him and if he was a complete outsider. The actor admitted that getting inside the Industry had been easy due to his parents. Vivaan Shah's father is actor Naseeruddin Shah and mother is Ratna Pathak, who is also an actor.

Also Read | Mira Nair wanted Irrfan to play 'Nawab of Baitar' in 'A Suitable Boy', mourns his death

Vivaan then mentioned that he recognised the fact that he was 'privileged to be a part of the industry'. He then added that there were many people who wanted to work in the industry but couldn't as they had no connections. Finally, on the topic, he said - ' I am born here so people know me, people know I exist'. Vivaan Shah's movies are very often Indie and the actor added that he didn't choose the movies but they choose him.

Also Read | 'A Suitable Boy' fame Tanya Maniktala's real-life story from being a copy-writer to actor

Vivaan Shah in A Suitable Boy

In another interview with Transcontinental Times, the actor added that he had a really fun time playing the role. He also mentioned that the first thing he did when he landed the role was to re-read the novel. Vivaan also explained how the book 'A Suitable Boy' had made a huge impact on him as a child.

Also Read | If you loved 'A Suitable Boy', here is a watchlist of shows & movies based in old India

Vivaan Shah also talked a bit about his character from the show. He mentioned that his character had a great bonding with Lata and even in real life, he and all the other actors were very good friends. He further mentioned that he used to call Tanya 'behna' on the set. He finally added that everyone on the set actually lived as if they were a family.

Vivaan Shah's Covid Test

Recently, many news outlets reported that the actor has contracted COVID-19. The actor gave out a statement in which he mentioned that he had not been well and had actually contacted the virus. No further updates have been given.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.