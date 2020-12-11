After Ishaan Khatter, Siddhant Chaturvedi begins prep for next horror comedy 'Phone Bhoot'

Gully Boy fame actor Siddhant Chaturvedi, who is quite active on social media, has started preparations for his next film Phone Bhoot which will also feature Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter. The actor shared a glimpse of his next horror comedy film by showing off the script reading sessions and beginning with his preparations for the same. Siddhant took to his Instagram story and shared a picture of his script and captioned it, “To Boo Beginnings.”

Siddhant Chaturvedi begins Phone Bhoot prep

Earlier, actors Ishaan and Katrina took to Instagram and shared their preparations for the film. Katrina Kaif has been preparing herself for the upcoming horror comedy film and as she was going through the script, she raised her fans’ curiosity by sharing a glimpse of it. She shared a clip of her script on Instagram stories and expressed her excitement for new beginnings.

Apart from Katrina, Ishaan Khatter shared a picture from his script rehearsal sessions on Instagram and wrote about his studies for MBC which meant Masters in Bhoot Capturing.

After making the announcement, Katrina, Siddhant, and Ishaan also shared a BTS video from the sets of Phone Bhoot and shows the trio goofing around the set and posing for the camera. The video also had bloopers as they played around with props. In one frame, Katrina can be heard asking 'even I want a prop'.

Producer Ritesh Sidhwani can be seen replying to Katrina, "You have these two props na," pointing towards Ishaan and Siddhant. Siddhant, Katrina, and Ishaan had announced their film in July and they are finally commencing work on it amid the new normal. The first look of the film took the internet by storm back then.

Meanwhile, Siddhant recently finished shooting for Shagun Batra in Goa. The duo was also spotted heading to Alibaug to shoot for some of the sequences. Apart from this, Siddhant also has a film with Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan in his kitty.

